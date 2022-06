Emily “Sue” Green Long, of Summerville, SC, passed away on June 23, 2022, with her family at her side. Sue was born on February 1, 1940, to Mattie Lou Cooper and Dock Green in Boston, GA. A loving mother, Sue raised her three daughters on her own after the departure of their father. She quickly found work in a sewing factory to provide for her girls. She went on to take business courses at Trident Technical College on Saturdays and became employed by the City of North Charleston in 1978. After 22 years of loyal service to the city and forging life-long friendships with her coworkers, she retired. Sue enjoyed reading, gardening, word puzzles, and most of all, spending time with her family, who she kept well-fed with her home-cooked meals.

