ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

ArkLaTex Made: Caddo Council on Aging

KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Council on Aging serves seniors in Caddo Parish who are 60 years of age or older and offers them the opportunity to enjoy wellness, longevity and quality of life choices within...

www.ktbs.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Jackson hopes to keep his Shreveport City Council seat

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Interim city councilman Alan Jackson wants to be elected to a full term. The Democrat formally announced that he's running in the newly redrawn District E. Jackson was appointed last fall by Governor John Bel Edwards to fill the seat after the late James Flurry moved out of the district. Flurry was a Republican.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

New location for fourth of july event

South Bossier Parish will see a first on the Fourth when the annual KTBS Freedom. Fest celebrating God and country brings its massive Fourth of July fireworks. display to South Bossier Park, located on Caplis Sligo Rd. approximately one mile. south of Sligo Rd. Plans for the fireworks display marks...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Bossier City Public Works says starting days earlier helps beat the heat

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 caught up with Bossier City Public Works on Thursday, June 23 to see how they’re doing working out in the heat. Director Rich Wade says the key to beating the heat is to stay hydrated and start your day earlier. Wearing long sleeves and bright colors is another way to protect your skin and also stay cooler, he said.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Caddo Parish, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Government
KTAL

Largest Juneteenth festival in Louisiana celebrated in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 35th annual Let the Good Times Roll Festival, the largest Juneteenth celebration in Louisiana, took place over the weekend in Shreveport. It’s a celebration of Louisiana’s culture and black history. The event in Festival Plaza brings fun and purpose, honoring Juneteenth. “I...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Want Trejo’s on Mansfield Before They Close? Go Now

There Have Been Multiple Rumors That Chick-fil-A is Bringing a Location to South Shreveport. I first saw a Facebook post claiming that we would soon be seeing construction start for a new Chick-fil-A location. However, there weren't many facts to back up the rumors. Keel News spoke with the Metropolitan Planning Commission Executive Director Alan Clarke, in February 2022 and he confirmed that there is a Chick-fil-A in the works on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
MANSFIELD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#The Caddo Council#Caddo Council On Aging#Fandrive
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Shannon Hicks, SPD

SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Officer Shannon Hicks of the Shreveport Police Department. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email...
SHREVEPORT, LA
sbmag.net

SB Profile – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator

In Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator’s office, a huge organizational chart of the department hangs on the wall. The desk is neat and tidy — nothing extra, and nothing out of place. Guests are welcome to sit across from Prator in a comfy wingback chair. Next to the chair is a side table with a lamp and a family Bible. The only thing that feels extraneous in the whole room is the plush cow next to the Bible. It’s the only hint in the room of his upbringing and his life outside of law enforcement. “Growing up, we worked, and worked hard,” Prator said. “I raised cows. I love farming, being outside. I can fix anything.” “I was very fortunate to have the dad and mom that I had. They raised me right to treat everybody the same. Dad always said, ‘A Prator’s no better than anybody else, but nobody’s better than a Prator.’ That’s the way you treat people, like we are all the same.” Prator was born in Clarksville, Tenn. The family moved to the North Highlands neighborhood in Shreveport when he was in the second grade. He went to North Highlands Elementary School and Hamilton Terrace. He attended Byrd High School his freshman year, then transferred and graduated from Northwood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Blade-slinging woman sentenced in Caddo Parish court

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A woman convicted in May for attacking a couple with a lawn-mower blade in the Werner Park neighborhood three years ago was sentenced Thursday in Caddo District Court. Juana Una Wilson, 44, was sentenced to five years in prison at hard labor for the July 5, 2019...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

New COVID infections on the rise in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Northwest Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. COVID-19 Community Levels are a measurement tool established by the CDC to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Longevity
KTAL

Holy Cross provides basic services to Shreveport’s homeless

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Church of the Holy Cross founded Hope House in 2004 to provide basic services to the homeless. Some of the services they provide are mailboxes, phones, clothing, showers, washers, and dryers. The disadvantaged can also get daily meals, bus passes, and education on how to be independent.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Governor Edwards takes fire for vetoing anti-crime bills

SHREVEPORT, La. -- As crime continues to surge in Louisiana, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator is blasting Governor John Bel Edwards for vetoing -- what the the sheriff calls -- "three common sense anti-crime bills." They include measures that would've rolled back portions of the 2017 Justice Reinvestment Act. House...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Cooling station opens in Texarkana to help fight the heat

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana non-profit is opening its doors to help the homeless community escape triple digit temperatures. Statistics show that excessive heat causes more weather-related deaths in the U.S. than hurricanes, flooding and tornadoes combined. Officials with the Salvation Army of Texarkana say they'll be providing a cooling...
TEXARKANA, AR
K945

Confederate Monument Is Now in New Home in DeSoto Parish

The Confederate Monument that stood outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse for more than 100 years has now been reassembled at its new home in DeSoto Parish. The monument was moved after a lengthy legal fight between the Caddo Parish Commission and the Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The UDC owns the monument, but there was a dispute over who owned the property the monument was on at the courthouse. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a U.S. District Court decision in favor of the Caddo Commission to remove the monument. Commissioners voted to spend nearly $800,000 to move the massive structure.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Historic Rubenstein’s building purchased for modern use

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two downtown Shreveport buildings that once housed a department store and sat vacant for decades is slated for a new life with residential and retail redevelopment. Once known as the “Shopping Center of the ArkLaTex,” the old Rubenstein’s Department Store operated for 60 years on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

State officials talk contamination in two ArkLaTex cities

(KSLA) - Two northwest Louisiana cities are dealing with chemical contamination. On Wednesday, June 22, KSLA′s Destinee Patterson sat down with officials from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) to discuss the two sites. Minden, La. - Former Imperial Cleaners. The former Imperial Cleaners has been closed for...
MINDEN, LA
K945

Is Shreveport One of the Best or Worst Run Cities in the Country?

We all like to complain about Shreveport city government, but how does it stack up against other municipalities across the country?. We all like to moan and groan about life in Shreveport. Traffic, roads, crime, city services, you name it. But how does the City of Shreveport rank when it comes to actual day-to-day operations? WalletHub.com did the research and while Shreveport isn't as bad as you might think, it's not great either.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy