Dancers say, “If you have a body, you can dance.” This is more than a platitude for Jasmine Mathew of Jasmine’s Beat. It’s her life’s work. Mathew is a recreational therapist with a background in Bharatanatyam classical Indian dance and Bollywood styles of dance. She had always performed and taught dance on the side, but she also found that her therapy clients, whether in nursing homes or hospitals or special education settings, showed interest in dancing, too. When she moved to Texas seven years ago, she found little in the way of dance for special needs populations and decided to start her own company that specialized in combining her professions. Jasmine’s Beat was born.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO