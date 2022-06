PIQUA – Earlier this year, the Piqua Association of Churches awarded the “Hero of Faith” award to the Piqua Christian Church for their Free Meals program. Four representatives from the church attended the Piqua Association of Churches’ annual award dinner in May. The representatives included Ann Toon, Roger Toon, Skip Lillicrap, and Executive Pastor Jeff Ratliff. Ann and Roger Toon are heavily involved in the program, and Lillicrap is very involved in the church’s activities and typically greets the congregation. Only Ratliff knew prior to the dinner that they would be receiving the award, which left the others shocked and thrilled.

PIQUA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO