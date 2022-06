A man was arrested Wednesday after he shot rapper Lil Tjay and one of his friends during a robbery attempt near an Edgewater shopping plaza, authorities said. Just after midnight, the Edgewater Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of the plaza, 14 The Promenade, and when officers arrived they found 21-year-old Tione “Lil Tjay” Merritt with multiple gunshot wounds and his friend, 22-year-old Bronx resident Antoine Boyd, with a single gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

EDGEWATER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO