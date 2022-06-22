ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Puppy sales now banned at Orange County pet stores

WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28w34l_0gIWMDtU00
Orange County bans puppy sales (WFTV.com News Staff)

Pet stores in Orange County are now banned from selling puppies.

The ordinance took effect on Wednesday.

Local pet stores like Petland and Breeder’s Pick pushed for an injunction to stop the county from enforcing the rule.

A judge recently denied the motion.

The attorney for the pet stores told WFTV’s Christy Turner her clients were disappointed by the decision and plan to appeal.

According to Petland, puppy sales account for roughly 70% of business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3Veb_0gIWMDtU00
Orange County bans puppy sales (WFTV.com News Staff)

Without that revenue, the owners fear they could go bankrupt.

In the ruling, the judge acknowledged the ordinance could have a “catastrophic effect.”

He went on to write, “While there may be fair debate whether the ordinance is good policy, that debate belongs in the political arena rather than the courtroom, and is one in which this court has no place.”

The only pet store in Orange County that can continue to sell puppies is Chews A Puppy in Ocoee.

That’s because Ocoee city commissioners voted last year to opt out of the county ordinance.

>> Stay with WDBO for more on this story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Pets & Animals
Orange County, FL
Lifestyle
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
mynews13.com

Magic Castle Inn tenants forced to leave with little notice

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Dozens of tenants at a Kissimmee hotel say they’re being forced out on the streets with little notice. The colorful Magic Castle Inn & Suites is known for being featured in the movie, The Florida Project, which focuses on homeless families. In reality, the hotel is home to about 30 transient tenants.
KISSIMMEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Stores#Puppies#Dog#Puppy#Breeder S Pick#Wftv#Cox Media Group
850wftl.com

Man armed with gun and extra ammo stopped at Disney Springs

Police in Orlando are reporting that security guards at Disney Springs prevented a man armed with a gun and extra ammo from entering the Disney amusement area. The incident occurred on May 27 near one of the parking garages. Officials say 35-year-old Aaron Josue Lopez of Royal Palm Beach walked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Brevard sheriff credits public's help in latest animal cruelty arrests

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Like many times before, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey took to Facebook to show how he personally walks certain suspects into the county jail. As was the case this week, he sought and gained public involvement that led to two animal cruelty arrests. First, he posted a video and offered a $1,000 reward.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Judge deals blow to couple fighting to keep little white cross in The Villages

A judge has dealt a blow to a couple fighting to keep a little white cross on display at their home in The Villages. Judge Michelle Morley has ruled in favor of Community Development District 8 in its protracted legal battle with Wayne and Bonnie Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove. She dismissed their most-recent counter complaint.
THE VILLAGES, FL
850wftl.com

2 cave divers dead in Central Florida spring

BROOKSVILLE, FL- Rescuers in Hernando County recovered the bodies of two divers from Buford Spring in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday. The spring is located about 60 miles north of Tampa. One of the bodies was found on the surface and the other was recovered by sheriff’s office...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Be wary eating at this adorable and tasty Kissimmee, Florida Cafe

Not food from the cafe. Stock photo.Edward Franklin on Unsplash. Florida is amazing state with so many one-of-a-kind things to do and see. After living here for a year, it's clear to me why it's one of the top tourist destinations in the world and why so many flock to visit yearly. The food in Florida is also a huge part of the allure. As a California native who's traveled the world, I thought I knew good food, but Florida has some of the best.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy