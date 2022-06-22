Puppy sales now banned at Orange County pet stores

Orange County bans puppy sales (WFTV.com News Staff)

Pet stores in Orange County are now banned from selling puppies.

The ordinance took effect on Wednesday.

Local pet stores like Petland and Breeder’s Pick pushed for an injunction to stop the county from enforcing the rule.

A judge recently denied the motion.

The attorney for the pet stores told WFTV’s Christy Turner her clients were disappointed by the decision and plan to appeal.

According to Petland, puppy sales account for roughly 70% of business.

Orange County bans puppy sales (WFTV.com News Staff)

Without that revenue, the owners fear they could go bankrupt.

In the ruling, the judge acknowledged the ordinance could have a “catastrophic effect.”

He went on to write, “While there may be fair debate whether the ordinance is good policy, that debate belongs in the political arena rather than the courtroom, and is one in which this court has no place.”

The only pet store in Orange County that can continue to sell puppies is Chews A Puppy in Ocoee.

That’s because Ocoee city commissioners voted last year to opt out of the county ordinance.

>> Stay with WDBO for more on this story.

©2022 Cox Media Group