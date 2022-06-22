'Wild Life' Comedy Pilot Gets a Little Wilder With Eight New Cast Members

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew aboard the USS Enterprise as they carry out their mission to “explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no one has gone before.” It includes familiar faces such as Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), and Captain Pike himself. Another name will soon be added to that distinguished list: that of James T. Kirk, captain of the Enterprise during Star Trek: The Original Series. The series has cast Paul Wesley (of The Vampire Diaries fame) as the younger version of the character, who will be shown as an officer on the USS Farragut. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has so far impressed audiences with how it blends new adventures with the spirit of the original series. However, making Kirk a major character would deplete both its nostalgia appeal and its novelty, thereby taking away what makes it so effective as a show.

