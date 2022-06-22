ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wild Life' Comedy Pilot Gets a Little Wilder With Eight New Cast Members

By Ryan O'Rourke
Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has rounded up nine new regulars to join Izabella Alvarez (Euphoria, The Casagrandes) in the new comedy pilot Wild Life per a report from Deadline. Nadine Velazquez (Queens) headlines the series of additions which also features Annie Funke (The Offer), Nabeel Muscatwalla (Good Trouble), Ava Lalezardeh (The Pursuit), Brielle...

