Plainfield, IL

New development in the Village of Plainfield

By Tina Morrison
WSPY NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Tuesday's Kendall County Board Meeting, resolution supporting a Light Industrial Development in the Village of Plainfield, within Kendall County, saw approval from all board members....

www.wspynews.com

