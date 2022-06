A new law barring sales of bullet-proof vests to most civilians in New York State doesn't cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who allegedly murdered 10 people last month at a Buffalo supermarket. That gap is raising questions about the law's effectiveness in deterring military-style assaults. But that's not all -- Assemblyman Andrew Goodell says he sees other problems with the law, including the fact that it doesn't make it illegal to possess a bullet-proof vest...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO