Tree Branch Falls on Lunchbox’s Home Causing Massive Damage

This past weekend, Nashville had some severe weather that brought wind damage to areas around town.

Lunchbox's house was damaged during the storm. A tree branch fell on top of his house and punctured three different places in the ceiling . While a tree branch may not seem like a big deal, the tree branch caused so much damage that now Lunchbox has several makeshift skylights. He had to have someone come out and remove the tree branch from the ceiling. Now the ceiling has tarps all over it waiting for the repair. Lunchbox said the situation really freaked his wife out, especially since she already had storm anxiety after the tornado that damaged their fence a few years ago.