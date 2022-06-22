ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tree Branch Falls on Lunchbox’s Home Causing Massive Damage

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318eSx_0gIWKmfD00

This past weekend, Nashville had some severe weather that brought wind damage to areas around town.

Lunchbox's house was damaged during the storm. A tree branch fell on top of his house and punctured three different places in the ceiling . While a tree branch may not seem like a big deal, the tree branch caused so much damage that now Lunchbox has several makeshift skylights. He had to have someone come out and remove the tree branch from the ceiling. Now the ceiling has tarps all over it waiting for the repair. Lunchbox said the situation really freaked his wife out, especially since she already had storm anxiety after the tornado that damaged their fence a few years ago.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Severe Weather
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy