ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Top French official accused of rape during gynecology exams

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

PARIS — (AP) — Paris prosecutors have opened a rape investigation into accusations that a member of the French government, a woman who worked as a doctor before joining politics, reportedly performed gynecological exams on two women without their consent.

French law defines rape as any act of sexual penetration committed on others by violence, coercion, threat or surprise.

The government member, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, was named secretary of state for development last month. She and her office have not commented publicly on the accusations, which emerged Wednesday.

The first rape complaint was filed in late May, soon after Zacharopoulou's government appointment, and another was filed last week, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Wednesday. The prosecutor’s office said it ordered an investigation.

Details of the complaints have not been released. French media reports said the women accused Zacharopoulou of penetration during gynecological exams without their consent.

Two men in French President Emmanuel Macron’s government have also been accused of rape, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Damien Abad, who is in charge of policies for the disabled. Both firmly deny wrongdoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three men accused of gang raping women on moving train in Pakistan

Three men are accused of gang-raping a young woman on a moving train in Pakistan, sparking fury in the country.Faisal Shahkar, the police chief of the railways, said the incident took place after a ticket inspector persuaded the 25-year-old to go to an unoccupied part of the train last week.Mr Shahkar said police had arrested two suspects on Monday, while a third individual was found on Tuesday.The woman, who is a mother of two children, was said to be on a train making its way to Karachi, the country’s largest city, from Multan in east central Pakistan.She was making her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

French minister investigated after rape allegations

French prosecutors said on Wednesday they were investigating a junior minister in President Emmanuel Macron's government after two allegations of rape were brought against her. Prosecutors investigated Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin over an allegation for rape filed in 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Director Haggis appears in Italy court amid assault probe

Film director Paul Haggis appeared in court in southern Italy on Wednesday amid a police investigation into a woman’s allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Haggis, 69, made no comment as he arrived with Italian attorney Michele Laforgia at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Abad
Person
Chrysoula Zacharopoulou
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

American tourist banned for life from Rome’s Spanish Steps after causing $26,000 in damages with e-scooter

An American tourist in Rome has been banned from the city's iconic Spanish Steps for life after she and a friend caused $26,000 worth of damage to them with an electric scooter. The woman, a 28-year-old American tourist, reportedly hurled an electric scooter down the Spanish Steps in Rome. The incident was caught on camera by a passerby who was filming at the time. Just before the incident the woman and another man were trying to bring their scooters down the stairs. The woman apparently got tired of trying to drag the scooter and decided to just throw it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Indian authorities demolish homes of Muslim protesters after riots triggered by remarks about prophet Muhammad

Authorities in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh demolished the homes of several Muslim people over the weekend for being allegedly involved in riots that were triggered by derogatory remarks made against prophet Muhammad. Muslims across the country have taken to the streets to protest the remarks made against the prophet by former spokesperson Nupur Sharma and media chief Naveen Jindal of prime minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The remarks also sparked a diplomatic row between India and Muslim-majority key trade partner countries in the Middle East and Asia.Ms Sharma has been suspended from the...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape Investigation#Paris#Violent Crime#French#Interior#The Associated Press
The Independent

Spanish aristocrat whose home was adorned with Hitler images ‘murders his wife’

A Spanish aristocrat whose home was adorned with images of Hitler and stocked with an unlicensed arsenal of weapons is believed to have murdered his wife in a wealthy neighbourhood of Madrid.Fernando Gonzalez de Castejon, who is the 53-year-old Count of Atares and Marques of Perija, shot his 44-year-old wife called Gema as well as her 73-year-old friend before shooting himself dead.The three dread bodies were discovered at a flat in the Salamanca district, one of the richest areas in the Spanish capital, earlier in the week. Local media report the count’s body and the body of the elderly woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

French Banksy: Eight guilty in theft of Bataclan mural

Three years after an artwork by graffiti artist Banksy was stolen from a door at the Bataclan music hall in Paris, eight people have been convicted of theft or handling stolen goods. The mural "sad girl" was stencilled as a tribute to the 90 people murdered in a 2015 terror...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Tunisia ex-PM Jebali arrested: lawyer

Tunisian police on Thursday arrested former prime minister Hamadi Jebali, an ex-senior figure in the Ennahdha party which is the nemesis of current President Kais Saied, Jebali's lawyer said. "The police arrested Mr Jebali in his car in Soussa, then took him to Tunis," Zied Taher said.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Banner Being Removed at German Art Show in Antisemitism Feud

BERLIN (AP) — An Indonesian art collective's banner that was widely criticized as containing antisemitic elements was covered up at a major art show in Germany and was to be taken down on Tuesday, officials said. The large installation by Taring Padi, titled “People's Justice," drew objections after it...
VISUAL ART
AFP

18 migrants die in mass attempt to enter Spain's Melilla

The death toll following a mass attempt by a huge crowd of African migrants to cross from Morocco into Spain's Melilla enclave climbed to 18 on Friday, according to a new Moroccan update. In the days just before Morocco and Spain patched up their ties, there were several attempted mass crossings of migrants into Melilla, including one involving 2,500 people, the largest such attempt on record.
IMMIGRATION
The Millennial Source (TMS)

From the aftermath of the Tangshan women’s assault to the fourth day of the January 6 hearings – Here’s your June 22 news briefing

In the early hours of June 10, there was a harrowing attack on four women at a restaurant in the northern city of Tangshan in the Hebei province of China after one of the women rejected a man’s advances. A surveillance video of the attack, which showed the attackers dragging the women by their hair, throwing chairs at them, hitting them with bottles and kicking them in the head while onlookers tried to look away, sparked outrage on social media. Since then, it has revived the #Metoo movement, which originated in the West but has yet to gain the same traction in China. Nine suspects have been arrested over the incident, with some also suspected of other crimes like money laundering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Japanese Fugitive Accused of Fraud Deported From Indonesia

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A Japanese fugitive accused of swindling about $7 million from a pandemic subsidy programme was deported from Indonesia on Wednesday, an immigration official said. Mitsuhiro Taniguchi, who was arrested by Indonesian police on the island of Sumatra earlier this month, boarded a Narita-bound flight from Jakarta, Indonesian...
IMMIGRATION
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy