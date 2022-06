Picture this: It’s a warm summer night, and you and your friends are gathered around the campfire. The s’mores are roasting; the summer breeze is keeping you cool. The fire chars the fluffy marshmallow. Soon, your mouth begins to water as you see the Hershey’s chocolate melt onto the graham cracker. After all the anticipation, you take a bite and discover the marshmallow is stale. Immediately, a sense of disappointment takes over.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO