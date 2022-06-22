ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NTSB launch probe of Miami airport crash as survivors speak out

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26is6e_0gIWJKBC00

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive at Miami International Airport on Wednesday to begin their probe of a Red Air flight after its landing gear collapsed on the runway and caused it to crash.

NTSB is sending a team of investigators to Miami following today’s gear collapse and runway excursion of an MD-82 jetliner at Miami International Airport,” the investigative agency responsible for civil transportation accidents wrote on Tuesday night, just a few hours after the 5.40pm incident that sent RED Air Flight 203 into smoke.

The team is expected to inspect the plane itself and assess its communications, and will also be conducting interviews with the crew and pilot to begin understanding why the landing gear on airliner wasn’t working correctly.

The crash, which sent three of the 126 passengers travelling from Santo Domingo to Miami to hospital with minor injuries, is also being investigated by the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute alongside American authorities, Red Air said in a statement.

The Dominican Republic-based airline, which opened up late last year among a flurry of other discount carriers launching in the region, said in a statement that the plane “had technical difficulties after landing at the Miami International Airport (MIA)”, but has yet to offer any further information about the Tuesday incident.

“At RED Air we express our absolute solidarity with the passengers and crew of the aircraft,” the company said in the statement.

On Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the plane’s landing gear failed and caught fire, sending more than a hundred passengers fleeing from the smoking airliner’s cabin, one runway remained closed.

Airport officials didn’t provide an estimate for when it would reopen but said they didn’t expect it to impact any of the airport’s traffic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31l7lK_0gIWJKBC00

Video footage from the fiery crash was shared promptly on social media by passengers who were well enough to post about their harrowing brush with death, while news stations quickly caught the first responders rushing the runway as they went into rescue mode.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted Tuesday evening that their firefighters were able to contain the fire engulfing one of the wings on the McDonnell Douglas MD-82.

According to â€‹â€‹CNN affiliate WSVN, when the airliner’s landing gear had failed, it began to skid across the runway and collided with several objects in its path before veering off between the taxiway and the runway. The plane managed to take out a small building in the area and a crane tower, which was later seen wrapped around the aircraft’s smoking right wing.

Terrified passengers spoke with the news outlet and described how they began thinking they were “going to die” in the harrowing moments inside the plane leading up to the abrupt crash.

“This could be my last time, and then I just went down,” said one passenger in an interview with WSVN.

Another, Paola Garcia, said: “I thought I was going to die”.

“All the windows were broken, and someone like, broke his leg and arm. Horrible”.

A 36-year-old mechanic from RED Air offered his first impressions about the crash which he described as being a “hard landing”.

Hector Dejesus, employed by the airline and a former Dominican military aviation mechanic said that he first thought that there had been a pilot error in the landing.

“I suppose it was a hard landing. We do maintenance all the time. I suppose it was that,” he told the Miami Herald . “I’m in shock. I would see things like this in the air force.”

In addition to the NTSB, the Federal Aviation Administration is also assisting in the investigation of the plane’s failed landing gears.

Comments / 2

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Video shows terrified passengers fleeing Miami plane crash blaze

Passengers screamed and fled from the scene of a flaming plane crash at the Miami International Airport, video shows.Just before 5.40pm on Tuesday, a Red Air flight arriving from the Dominican Republic had a landing gear failure upon arrival, sending a jet with 126 people sliding across runway nine at MIA.The craft quickly caught fire, sending passengers running from the grounded jet, which was inbound from Santo Domingo.Some were filmed hustling away from the wreck, while others stopped to film the crash with their phones.Many were seen hauling away luggage from the burning plane as emergency crews arrived.Three people...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Live streaming webcam captured moment jetliner crashed at MIA

New video shared with CBS News Miami captured the moment RED Air Flight 203 came to a crashing stop at Miami International Airport on Tuesday. PTZtv's Miami Airport Cam was at the right place at the right time, catching the jetliner skidding across the tarmac.Before the jetliner even comes to a stop, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews could be seen making their way to the crash site.The webcam pans to show the severely damaged plane being doused with firefighting foam as black smoke billowed high into the air.WATCH:All 130 passengers on board got off safely. Three were taken to the hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.NTSB investigators are now in town to begin inspecting the jetliner and looking into its communications. They will also interview the crew to figure out why the landing gear wasn't working correctly.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Miami plane crash - live: Aircraft of 126 crash lands at Florida airport as video captures passengers fleeing

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade aviation department spokesperson Greg Chin.Three people received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, while the remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo around 5.30pm when the incident took place.It appeared to have come to rest near a grassy area by the side of the runway.Some flights were delayed due to the fire, airport officials said. Read More Yorkshire helicopter crash victims named by policeAborted landing, diversion, a 10-hour delay and a woman in labour: Tui passenger describes ‘flight from hell’Pilots picket as airline unions leverage summer travel woesBrexit ‘completely’ to blame for airport chaos, says Ryanair boss – predicting summer-long disruption
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Officer accused of leaking Kobe Bryant death photos seen in video ‘kneeling on inmate’s head’

The Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was accused of leaking pictures of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s dead body has been caught on camera allegedly kneeling on an inmate’s head in a fresh controversyThe deputy, Douglas Johnson, is at the centre of scrutiny over the 3-minute video relating to an incident from March 2021, and LA county attornies are seeking to prevent the kneeling scandal from affecting a trial relating to the Bryant photos scheduled for late July.Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star, sued the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire department workers for allegedly taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Airport#Fire Rescue#American#Red Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
The Independent

West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead as Vietnam-era aircraft goes down during ‘pay-to-fly’ charity auction

Six people have died after a helicopter used for tourism flights crashed onto a highway in West Virginia on Wednesday. The helicopter, which was based at an airport in the state’s Logan County, crashed on State Route 17 near a rural area and was on fire when rescue crews arrived, according to officials. Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, confirmed that there were no survivors. Mr Bryant described the helicopter as a Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B, which is a utility military helicopter powered by a single turboshaft engine, with two-bladed main and tail rotors,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Plane takes 12 hours to fly from Dallas to LA

A recent American Airlines flight took 12 hours to fly between Dallas Fort Worth, Texas to Los Angeles, California – a trip that normally takes just over three hours.The worst part for frustrated passengers was that their intended destination had been Tokyo.The 28 May service to the Japanese capital was more than seven hours into its standard route to Narita airport and was flying over the North Pacific Ocean when it was forced to make a U-turn.“Weather conditions” were the cause of the disruption: more specifically, a volcanic eruption in Bezymianny, a peninsula off the east coast of east...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

712K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy