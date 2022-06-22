ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

World Cup Coming To Seattle

By OP-ED
seattlemedium.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is official that Seattle’s Lumen Field has been chosen as a 2026 World Cup site. Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) recently made the announcement. This is exciting for football (soccer) fans all over. The local soccer fans are happy because a World Cup is back in the Pacific Northwest...

seattlemedium.com

