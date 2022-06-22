ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Book drive helping supply mini libraries

By Veronica Morley, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9Wwz_0gIWIXRc00

Early literacy can help determine a child's academic future, but unfortunately not every child has access to a variety of books. But today you can help children in East Bakersfield with a very special book drive.

The United Way of Kern County and City Councilman Eric Arias are teaming up to address the gaps is Kern’s literacy rates.

“There are studies where it shows that families and parents reading to their children at a young age, they are more successful throughout their educational career," said Gabriel Adame, Marketing Manager for UWKC. They're holding book drive that will help feed the minds of young readers through the East Bakersfield Literacy Project.

Adame says they really want to focus on children still in their early educational phases and help build a love for stories.

“Again we want to be able to feed their education, and also their creativity," he said.

After this book drive, your donations will go to mini libraries where families will be able to exchange books and help continue the expansion of the literacy project.

“We see students who have gone up a grade but don’t have those literacy rates we would traditionally look for, so this is really just coming at a crucial time," Councilman Arias said.

This Saturday, five of those mini libraries will be placed throughout East Bakersfield at local community centers and for public use. Councilman Arias says he hopes this project will spark the same love and joy he experienced reading as a child.

“The giving tree was my favorite story, showing that in life it’s about the friendships that you build and those friendships can last an eternity and they’re the most important cherished things in our lives," he said. "So it’s books like that and stories like that that will stick with you and we’re so excited to give that opportunity to so many of our young people.”

UWKC will be accepting new and gently used books throughout the day. The drive-thru event will happen on June 22nd, at the United Way of Kern County parking lot with the entry on H street. Located at 1707 Eye Street. The distribution will take place during the following times:
7:30am-9:30am, 12:30pm-1:30pm, and 4:30pm-5:30pm.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Local mother breaks barriers for parents of Latinx LGBTQ+ kids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – While the entire country celebrated the nation’s independence, Carmen Villalobos’ son, Pedrin Villalobos was getting ready to break free from the shadows he was living in. He decided to “come out of the closet,” to his mom. “You’re just kind of stuck and in shock,” said Villalobos. “Wondering, what is next?” […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Garces Circle fenced off for renovations, repairs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An area in Bakersfield where the homeless population sets up encampments has been fenced up for renovations. The Garces Circle is currently undergoing renovation by Clean California. Temporary fences were put up around the landmark and the state has left signs reading “No trespassing is allowed.” The city has been given […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Entertainment
Kern County, CA
Society
County
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Entertainment
Bakersfield Now

Independence Day fireworks celebrations around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A number of events are scheduled to happen around Kern County surrounding Independence Day celebrations. Here’s a list of community events for holiday fun:. City of Bakersfield:. Dignity Health Amphitheatre (The Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Hwy) Monday, 4th of July. Festivities begin...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

McFarland breaks ground on new community garden

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ground was broken Wednesday as the City of McFarland is beginning its community garden project on Industrial Street. The City of McFarland says the community garden will bring beautification to the land and an urban gardening space that residents can share. The community garden is providing more than just vegetation, officials […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Meet Lady

SPONSORED CONTENT — Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services stops by Kern Living to introduce host Ryan Nelson to a "handful of a dog" - Lady - who is looking for her forever home. 3951 Fruitvale Ave, Bakersfield. (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H Street#Literacy Rates#Charity
KGET

“We got nothing to eat in the house.”: Arvin residents speak out

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Throughout the city of Arvin Thursday, businesses were closed or operating without electricity and traffic lights were out. Markets were loading up semi trucks with products that were sure to spoil due to the lack of refrigeration. This is because of a power outage due to the recent storm. A lightning […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Neighbor helps man out of burning East Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was helped out of his burning East Bakersfield home Thursday by a quick-acting neighbor. Firefighters were called to a home on Los Robles Drive near College Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. The fire appeared to be coming from a garage at the home and spread. One neighbor nearby at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Disney on Ice set for Bakersfield in October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Disney on Ice is coming to the Mechanics Bank Arena this October and presenting the show ‘Find your Hero,’ according to a press release by the Mechanics Bank Arena. The show will be presented from Oct. 28 through the 30, the release says. The Disney Characters will take audience members on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Charities
KGET

Cancer expert talks survival strategies

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Ravi Patel of the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center returns to 17 News at Sunrise for June’s National Cancer Survivor Month. He reminds us that more people have survived cancer than have died from it, and how lifestyle changes, early detection and personalized treatment make a difference. Watch the full […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: California Fish Grill

SPONSORED CONTENT — Kern Living host Ryan Nelson ventures out to the California Fish Grill to talk with head chef Louis Jocson about the restaurant and to take a bite of the Hawaiian Shrimp Trio. Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. 5601 California Ave Suite 100, Bakersfield. (661) 498-7723.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy