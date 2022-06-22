Book drive helping supply mini libraries

Early literacy can help determine a child's academic future, but unfortunately not every child has access to a variety of books. But today you can help children in East Bakersfield with a very special book drive.

The United Way of Kern County and City Councilman Eric Arias are teaming up to address the gaps is Kern’s literacy rates.

“There are studies where it shows that families and parents reading to their children at a young age, they are more successful throughout their educational career," said Gabriel Adame, Marketing Manager for UWKC. They're holding book drive that will help feed the minds of young readers through the East Bakersfield Literacy Project.

Adame says they really want to focus on children still in their early educational phases and help build a love for stories.

“Again we want to be able to feed their education, and also their creativity," he said.

After this book drive, your donations will go to mini libraries where families will be able to exchange books and help continue the expansion of the literacy project.

“We see students who have gone up a grade but don’t have those literacy rates we would traditionally look for, so this is really just coming at a crucial time," Councilman Arias said.

This Saturday, five of those mini libraries will be placed throughout East Bakersfield at local community centers and for public use. Councilman Arias says he hopes this project will spark the same love and joy he experienced reading as a child.

“The giving tree was my favorite story, showing that in life it’s about the friendships that you build and those friendships can last an eternity and they’re the most important cherished things in our lives," he said. "So it’s books like that and stories like that that will stick with you and we’re so excited to give that opportunity to so many of our young people.”

UWKC will be accepting new and gently used books throughout the day. The drive-thru event will happen on June 22nd, at the United Way of Kern County parking lot with the entry on H street. Located at 1707 Eye Street. The distribution will take place during the following times:

7:30am-9:30am, 12:30pm-1:30pm, and 4:30pm-5:30pm.