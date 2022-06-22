ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

James Rado, who co-created groundbreaking ‘Hair,’ dies at 90

By MARK KENNEDY
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHWgB_0gIWHxEb00
Obit James Rado FILE - Hair creators Galt Macdermot, left, and James Rado appear during a photo call for the upcoming Broadway production of "HAIR: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical," on Jan. 30, 2009 in New York. Rado died Tuesday night, June 21, 2022 in New York of cardio respiratory arrest, according to friend and publicist Merle Frimark. He was 90. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — (AP) — James Rado, co-creator of the groundbreaking hippie musical “Hair,” which celebrated protest, pot and free love and paved the way for the sound of rock on Broadway, has died. He was 90.

Rado died Tuesday night in New York City of cardio respiratory arrest, according to friend and publicist Merle Frimark.

“Hair,” which has a story and lyrics by Rado and Gerome Ragni and music by Galt MacDermot, was the first rock musical on Broadway, the first Broadway show to feature full nudity and the first to feature a same-sex kiss.

Tributes came in from the theater world, including André De Shields, who tweeted “Rest in power, James Rado,” to playwright Michael R. Jackson, whose “A Strange Loop” just won the Tony Award for best new musical. He tweeted “rest in peace.”

“Hair” made possible other rock musicals like “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Rent.” Like “Hamilton,” it was one of only a handful of Broadway shows in the past few decades to find its songs on the pop charts.

The so-called “American tribal love-rock musical,” had its world premiere at the Public Theater in New York City’s East Village in 1967 and transferred the following year to Broadway, where the musical ran more than 1,800 performances. Rado played Claude, a young man about to be drafted and sent to the war in Vietnam.

Clive Barnes, theater critic for The New York Times, called the show “the first Broadway musical in some time to have the authentic voice of today rather than the day before yesterday.” The New York Post said it had “unintentional charm,” contagious high spirits and a “young zestfulness” that “make it difficult to resist.” Variety, however, called it “loony.”

It lost the Tony in 1969 to the more traditional “1776” but won a Grammy Award. The show was revived on Broadway in 1977 and again in 2009, when it won the best revival Tony. It was made into a movie directed by Milos Forman in 1979 starring Treat Williams and Beverly D’Angelo.

The “Hair” Broadway cast album spawned four top four singles on the American pop charts, including the No. 1 hit “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” by the Fifth Dimension, which won the Grammy Award for record of the year and best pop vocal performance by a group in 1970. Others included “Hair” by the Cowsills, “Good Morning, Starshine” by the singer Oliver and “Easy to Be Hard” by Three Dog Night. The cast album itself stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 13 weeks

“Hair” tells the story of Claude and Berger, best buddies who find freedom in the late 1960s. Between draft-card burnings, love-ins, bad LSD trips and a parade of protest marches, the two wander through a New York filled with flower children, drugged-out hippies and outraged tourists who don’t approve of the wild goings-on. In one song, Claude poignantly sings, “Why do I live, why do I die, tell me where do I go, tell me why.”

Will Swenson, who played Berger in “Hair” in the 2009 revival, on Twitter called Rado a “crazy, wonderful psychedelic visionary” and said his show ”changed my life. The tribe is forever.”

The show is playful and chaotic, but there’s also a sense of outrage in its protests against war, racism, sexism, pollution and the general hypocrisy of an era dominated by the American involvement in Vietnam.

“I’d still like ‘Hair’ to be about what it was about then,” Rado told The Associated Press in 1993. “‘Hair’ had a spiritual message, and it has a mystical message I hope is coming through — there’s more to life than the way it’s been devised for us, explained to us, taught to us.”

The songs of “Hair” have been used in everything from the films “Forrest Gump,” “Minions” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” to TV shows like “Glee,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and “My Name Is Earl.” Billboard magazine lists “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” at No. 66 of all-time top 100 songs.

Some stars who had roles in “Hair” include Diane Keaton, Joe Mantegna, Meat Loaf, Keith Carradine, Donna Summer, Tim Curry, Elaine Paige and David Patrick Kelly and Charlayne Woodard.

At one point there were 14 companies running simultaneously all over the globe, including a London production which ran for nearly 2,000 performances.

In 2019, the original 1968 Broadway cast recording was inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden deemed “these aural treasures worthy of preservation because of their cultural, historic and aesthetic importance to the nation’s recorded sound heritage.”

Rado was born in Venice, California, and raised in Rochester, New York, and Washington, D.C. After serving two years in the U.S. Navy, he moved to New York and studied acting with Paula and Lee Strasberg.

Rado was part of the ensemble of the Broadway play “Marathon ’33” in 1963 and played Richard Lionheart in “The Lion in Winter” in 1966 opposite Christopher Walken. He met Ragni when he was cast in the off-Broadway musical “Hang Down Your Head and Die.”

The two were interested in birthing a new kind of show and focused on the hippie scene. They wrote the script while sharing an apartment in Hoboken, New Jersey. Rado originated the “Hair” role of the draftee Claude on Broadway.

“Hair” met resistance across the country. In addition to the use of four-letter words, the flouting of authority, sexual references and gross-out humor, the end of Act 1 had the entire cast strip naked to “Where Do I Go” and there was what many believed was desecration of the American flag.

There were church pickets in Evansville, Indiana. Municipal officials in Chattanooga, Tennessee, denied a request to stage the show, determining that it would not be “in the best interest of the community.” In Denver, police threatened to arrest anyone who appeared nude onstage. A Boston visit was challenged in court on the basis of flag desecration.

The original Public Theater production had cut the nude scene, but the creators wanted it back for the Broadway debut. Under the law at that time, New York City allowed nudity onstage onstage as long as the actors weren’t moving, which is why the whole cast of “Hair” stood together in a row, nude and perfectly still.

After “Hair,” Rado wrote the music and lyrics of the off-Broadway show “Rainbow,” co-authoring the book with his brother, Ted Rado. He later teamed up with Ragni to create the book and lyrics for the show “Sun.” Ragni died in 1991. Rado wrote a new show called “American Soldier” with his brother.

In 2009, Rado, MacDermot and Ragni were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., of the group The Fifth Dimension, were joined onstage by the Broadway cast at the time for a finale that brought the ceremony’s approximately 1,000 guests to their feet. MacDermot died in 2018.

Rado told the Hudson Reporter in 2009 that none of the show’s creators anticipated that it would have such an enormous impact. “We thought we’d stumbled on a great idea, and something that potentially could be a hit on Broadway, never thinking of the distant future.”

He is survived by his brother Ted Rado, sister-in-law Kay Rado, nieces Melanie Khoury, Emily DiBona and Melissa Stuart, great-nieces and a great-nephew.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Steve Fickinger Dies: Producer On Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, Former Disney Theatrical Exec Was 62

Click here to read the full article. Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen who, as a longtime creative executive with Disney Theatrical Group helped spearhead the development of such stage shows as Newsies and Aladdin, died suddenly at his home in Laguna Beach, California, on June 17. He was 62. His death was announced by his niece, Jessica Roy. A cause of death was not specified. In a two-decade career with Disney, which began as a temp in the mail room, Fickinger worked in the mid-1990s as Director of Creative Development for Walt Disney Feature Animation, overseeing...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
ComicBook

Former Disney Exec Steve Fickinger Dies at 62

Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer behind musicals like Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies, and The Lion King, has passed away. He was 62 years old. According to Fickinger's niece, Los Angeles Times editor Jessica Roy, Fickinger died suddenly on June 17 at his home in Laguna Beach. No cause of death has been revealed. During the course of his long career, Fickinger worked as an executive at Disney, overseeing Disney Theatrical's Education and Outreach program and shepherding shows like High School Musical and Aladdin to the stage. He also worked on the film side, helping develop Mulan, Tarzan, and Lilo & Stitch.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards Provide Box Office Boost for ‘A Strange Loop,’ ‘MJ’

The Tony Awards provided a boost for several shows, including best musical winner A Strange Loop.  The musical, which tells the story of a Black, gay man, who is writing a musical about himself, performed as part of the June 12 telecast and also saw creator Michael R. Jackson takes home the prize for best book of a musical. In turn, the production saw its highest gross yet last week, bringing in ​​$845,313 and playing to 99.9 percent capacity, also its highest since performances started in April. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Back to the Future' Broadway Musical Set for 2023James Rado, Co-Creator...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Denver, NY
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Rochester, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlayne Woodard
Person
Elaine Paige
Person
Billy Davis Jr.
Person
Marilyn Mccoo
Person
James Rado
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Donna Summer
Person
Keith Carradine
EW.com

Sound of Music child stars surprise Julie Andrews at AFI tribute with 'Do-Re-Mi' sing-along

Julie Andrews was celebrated with a moving musical tribute sung by her The Sound of Music costars during a celebration of her six-decade career on Thursday night. The icon was presented with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute Hollywood, and was surprised when the actors who portrayed the von Trapp children reunited for the touching moment.
MOVIES
EW.com

How actor Austin Butler mastered the distinct sound of Elvis Presley's voice

How do you sound like Elvis Presley without becoming a parody of the King?. That was the monumental task set before Austin Butler, who stars as the rock 'n' roll icon in director Baz Luhrmann's Elvis (out June 24). In both his low-voiced drawl and Presley's instantly recognizable singing voice, Butler delivers.
MUSIC
Deadline

Another American Icon: ‘Selma’ Star David Oyelowo Plans To Bring Sugar Ray Robinson To Screen In ‘Sweet Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred as Martin Luther King in Selma, British actor David Oyelowo is planning to play another American icon, Sugar Ray Robinson. The star of The Midnight Sky is in the process of writing the film Sweet Thunder, which he will also produce and star in, and tells the Times newspaper that it has proved a tireless passion project: “Selma took seven years; I think we’re almost ten with Sweet Thunder.” During that time, Oyelowo has been inspired to maintain the required level of fitness to play Robinson, who he says “had unbelievable footwork and incredible hand...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Musical Theater#Music And Lyrics#American#The Public Theater#The New York Times
Deadline

‘The Pianist’ Stage Adaptation In Development; Tony Winner Santino Fontana To Star In NYC Reading

Click here to read the full article. A stage adaptation of The Pianist, based on the Władysław Szpilman memoir that was the source of the Oscar-nominated 2002 film, is being developed by director Emily Mann with an eye toward Broadway. An industry reading is set for New York City this month with Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie) starring as Szpilman. The project was announced today by producers Robin de Levita Productions, Gorgeous Entertainment, and Wolk Transfer Company. Described as a play with music, The Pianist features an original score by Dutch concert pianist Iris Hond. The invitation-only industry reading is set...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

“There’s a Lot of Shows and Not As Many People”: Behind Broadway’s Closures

In rapid succession, three longer-running Broadway shows announced a fall closing, bringing to light the challenges the industry still faces after reopening. The closing notices, announced the week of June 6, came from Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away, both of which opened in 2017 and were largely sold out before the pandemic, as well as Tina-the Tina Turner Musical, which had also posted strong sales after opening in 2019. All three shows were caught in the middle of a trend impacting most Broadway shows this season, in which there have not been enough attendees to support the number of running productions. The hope is that this changes this summer, but the...
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Laura Linney Reveals How Her Rising Success Led to Her Working With Her Childhood ‘Idol’

When it comes to success, Ozark star Laura Linney would find herself rising higher which led her to work with her childhood “idol.” Linney, who played Wendy Byrde opposite Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde, has won Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. In addition, she’s been nominated for Academy Awards and Tony Awards, too. Yet getting to work with a specific person just made her life brighter.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Back to the Future’ Broadway Musical Set for 2023

Broadway is heading back to the future in 2023 with a stage adaptation of the iconic ’80s film. On Wednesday, the Back to the Future franchise’s official Twitter published a teaser trailer for the show, which is slated to debut sometime in 2023. “Synchronize your watches,” the video begins, before a camera captures two actors — representing Marty McFly and Emmett “Doc” Brown — traveling through time in the DeLorean.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Provide Box Office Boost for 'A Strange Loop,' 'MJ'James Rado, Co-Creator of Groundbreaking 'Hair' Musical, Dies at 90Broadway Makes Masks Optional for Attendees This July Synchronize Your...
MOVIES
Collider

In 'King Creole,' Michael Curtiz Captured Elvis Presley's Subversive Charm

As contemporary audiences await Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming glam epic on the life of Elvis Presley, it is equally essential to contextualize The King’s complicated cinematic career in conjunction with his more iconic musical output. Although many of the thirty-one feature films that made up his stint as a silver screen star fell flat for both audiences and critics from the time they were released, one of the most fascinating and successful entries in Elvis’s body of work is the Southern Gothic musical King Creole.
MOVIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy