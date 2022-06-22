ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Georgia Police and Fire Games: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wins basketball event

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Forsyth County Sheriff's Office won the three-on-three basketball tournament in the Georgia Police and Fire Games at Gainesville High School Tuesday. It was one of two events held along with a 3-point contest that was won by Ezra Griffith of the Covington Fire Department with 16 points in the final...

