Los Angeles County, CA

Bill Cosby sexually abused teenage girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975, jury finds

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Jurors at a civil trial have found that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict on Tuesday in favour of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her $500,000 (£407,327).

Jurors found that Mr Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Ms Huth, that he reasonably believed she was under 18, and that his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor.

The decision is a major legal defeat for the 84-year-old once hailed as America’s dad.

