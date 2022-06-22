ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dom Phillips: British journalist killed in Amazon was ‘collateral damage’ in drunken ambush, Brazil’s vice-president says

By Rory Sullivan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEOwz_0gIWGjaW00

The death of British journalist Dom Phillips was “collateral damage” in a drunken ambush of Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, Brazil ’s vice-president has claimed.

The bodies of Phillips and Pereira were discovered last week in a remote area of the Amazon , ending a 10-day search for the two men, who had last been seen in the Javari Valley close to the border with Colombia and Peru.

The pair are thought to have been killed by men who were engaged in illegal fishing. Three people have so far been arrested in relation to their deaths. One of them, Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, was recently taken by police to the scene of the crime.

During a reconstruction of the murder, the suspect, whose brother has also been detained, claimed that another fisherman, Jeferson da Silva Lima, had got involved in a row with Phillips and Pereira about illegal fishing, and then shot them.

Another five people are suspected of helping the men to hide the bodies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVf3k_0gIWGjaW00

Speaking about the deaths, Hamilton Mourao, Brazil’s vice-president, said Pereira had been the main target of the attack. It remains unclear whether his comments were based on the murder inquiry being conducted by the police.

“If someone ordered the crime, it’s a business person in the region who was feeling aggrieved, mainly by Bruno’s actions,” Mr Mourao said earlier this week. “Not Dom’s. Dom got caught up in this story. He was collateral damage.”

The vice-president added that “every weekend people are struck and killed by knives, by gunshots, in the most cowardly of manners. And normally this is a result of what? Alcohol. So that’s what must have happened there.”

His claims come after the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro , said Phillips and Pereira had been on an “adventure that wasn’t to be recommended”. They were in fact on a research trip for a book Phillips was writing.

The brutal murders shocked the world and led to an outpouring of support for the two men’s friends and family.

Pat Venditti, the executive director of Greenpeace UK, was among those who paid their respects to the victims. He described them as “brave, passionate and determined men”, who were engaged in the “vital work of shining a light” on the threats faced by indigenous peoples.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘We’re here, we’re queer, we won’t disappear’: LGBT community show solidarity after Oslo deadly shooting

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in Oslo, Norway to pay their respects after two people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a shooting outside a popular LGBT+ venue in the early hours of Saturday.A man suspected of opening fire at three locations on a busy nightlife district has been charged with terrorism.One of the shootings happened outside the London Pub, a bar which describes itself as “the most visited gay venue in Norway”.The city’s annual Pride parade was due to take place on Saturday but was cancelled by organisers upon the advice of police.Despite...
SOCIETY
freightwaves.com

Livestock shipping strikes again: Death and cruelty on the high seas

Shipping has suffered its share of reputational problems through the years, from pollution to allegations of price gouging. But of all the world’s ocean trades, livestock shipping is in a reputational class all its own. Decade after decade, vessel casualties and reports of animal cruelty keep piling up. Yet...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

On 22 June, South Africa announced that it would drop all remaining Covid travel restrictions, becoming one of a handful of long-haul destinations to do away with its lingering traces of travel admin attached to the virus.It joins a string of mainly European destinations to end all restrictions, with some of the earliest being Iceland, Norway and Sweden.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not all the usual big hitters for summer holidays - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination,...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Destruction everywhere, help scarce after Afghanistan quake

GAYAN, Afghanistan (AP) — When the ground heaved from last week’s earthquake in Afghanistan, Nahim Gul’s stone-and-mud house collapsed on top of him. He clawed through the rubble in the pre-dawn darkness, choking on dust as he searched for his father and two sisters. He doesn’t know how many hours of digging passed before he caught a glimpse of their bodies under the ruins. They were dead.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ban on Russian gold will ‘strike at heart of Putin’s war machine’ says Johnson

The UK, US, Canada and Japan will ban imports of Russian gold in the latest stage of the effort to cripple Russia’s economy in response to the war in Ukraine.Gold exports were worth £12.6 billion to Russia in 2021 and its importance has increased since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as oligarchs have rushed to buy bullion to avoid the impact of sanctions, Downing Street said.Officials believe that because London is a major gold-trading hub, UK sanctions will have a huge impact on Mr Putin’s ability to raise funds to finance his war effort.The measures we have announced today will...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice President#Greenpeace#Violent Crime#British#Brazilian
The Independent

Prince Charles faces questions over claims he ‘accepted €1m cash in suitcase from Qatari sheikh’

The Prince of Wales was facing questions last night after a report claimed that he had accepted €1m (£860,000) cash in a suitcase from a Qatari sheikh. According to The Sunday Times, Prince Charles was personally handed the suitcase by Qatari politician Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani. It was one of three lots of cash, which totalled €3m, that Prince Charles reportedly personally received as charitable donations. On another occasion Sheikh Hamad gave the prince €1m in Fortnum & Mason carrier bags, the paper reported. There is no suggestion that Prince Charles did anything illegal in...
U.K.
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Most Likely Leaked from Wuhan Laboratory: WHO Chief

Just days after saying that the COVID lab leak theory needs "further investigations", the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has privately confided to a senior European politician that the pandemic originated from China's infamous Wuhan lab, according to a report. According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the most likely...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Wife of billionaire ex-Harrods boss Mohamed Al-Fayed launches High Court legal battle to stop construction of huge crematorium half-a-mile from their £4.6m 17th century Surrey manor

The wife of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed has launched a High Court bid to stop a massive crematorium being built a half mile from their luxury mansion in Surrey. Heini Wathen-Fayed, 67, is suing over plans to erect a huge funeral site on green belt land close to their 17th century £4.6m manor home in Oxted.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong's last hand-painted porcelain factory

Step into Yuet Tung China Works, Hong Kong’s last remaining hand-painted porcelain factory, and you find yourself surrounded by stacks of dinnerware, each piece painstakingly decorated by hand with vibrant motifs of flowers, fruits and animals.Joseph Tso, the third-generation owner of the factory, and his small team are among the few people in Hong Kong who have mastered the traditional technique of painting “guangcai,” or Canton porcelain. It is a fading art in this modern metropolis, as fewer young people are willing to put in the time and effort required to master the craft or to work at the...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Tongue-eating parasites discovered in container of fish imported to UK

Tongue-eating parasites have been discovered in a container of seabream due for human consumption in the UK.After a routine health check, Suffolk Coastal Port Health Authority (SCPHA) refused entry and the container was sent back to its country of origin.The consignment raised concerns when the SCPHA found that the importer had failed to complete the required paperwork.The parasites – scientific name Cymothoa exigua – were then discovered in and around the packaging of the fish.Danut Cazacu, an official veterinary surgeon at SCPHA who discovered the health hazard said:“Cases such as these are clear reminders of why we work...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Inca-era tomb unearthed beneath home in Peru’s capital

Scientists have unearthed an Inca-era tomb under a home in the heart of Peru’s capital, Lima, a burial believed to hold remains wrapped in cloth alongside ceramics and fine ornaments. The lead archeologist, Julio Abanto, told Reuters the 500-year-old tomb contained “multiple funerary bundles” tightly wrapped in cloth....
WORLD
The Independent

China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia. China has refused to criticize Russia's war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and accusing the West of provoking Moscow. “The Ukraine crisis has again sounded the alarm for humanity. Countries will surely end up in security hardships if they place blind faith in their positions of strength, expand military alliances, and seek...
INDIA
The Independent

The Independent

714K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy