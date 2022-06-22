ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour MP attacks Boris Johnson for ‘spending taxpayers’ money on his girlfriends’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Sarah Owen has accused Boris Johnson of “spending taxpayers’ money on his girlfriend” as she attacked the prime minister in the House of Commons .

The Labour MP made her comments after reports that Downing Street had pressured The Times to drop a story about Carrie Johnson.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve heard allegations that the prime minister has sought to use hundreds of thousands of taxpayers’ money on his girlfriends,” Ms Owen said.

She went on to suggest Mr Johnson’s new ethics advisor will need to “get him out of the gutter”.

