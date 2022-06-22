ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

‘Impossible’ to say how many Rwanda flights needed to deter Channel crossings

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The top civil servant in the Home Office has said it is “impossible” to say how many people need to be sent to Rwanda to achieve the Government’s aim of putting migrants off making dangerous Channel crossings.

Matthew Rycroft , the department’s permanent secretary, said the success of the controversial scheme should be measured by the number of journeys deterred by flying those deemed to have arrived in Britain illegally thousands of miles away to the east African nation.

But he was unable to quantify exactly how many would need to be deported for this disincentive to kick in.

Appearing before the Commons Home Affairs Committee, Mr Rycroft also said the details on how the Government decides which migrants should be sent to an immigration removal centre and onwards to Rwanda need to be “retained in confidence”.

Asked what the screening process was designed to achieve, Mr Rycroft said: “The inadmissibility is about the method of arrival in the UK. So anyone arriving on a small boat or any other irregular entry is inadmissible. So that’s an easy judgment to make for an individual.

It would be a pyrrhic victory if this set of policies were successful in closing down the small boat route, but created something even more dangerous

Matthew Rycroft

“Then the subsequent screening is essentially about safety of the individual.”

Put to him that not everybody who arrives in a small boat is being sent to Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre and on to Rwanda, and asked if he is not allowed to share why some people are prioritised for this over others, he said: “Everyone who arrives that way is potentially eligible.”

Pressed on how it is then decided who is sent for removal, Mr Rycroft said: “I think that probably is an operational detail that needs to be retained in confidence.”

The top civil servant said it would “not be a victory” if more dangerous routes were taken as a result of the Home Office policy.

“I do agree we should be thinking about irregular migration in general and all of the different routes, and it would be a pyrrhic victory if this set of policies were successful in closing down the small boat route, but created something even more dangerous,” he said.

But he said he had not seen further evidence of migrants attempting to cross into Britain via roundabout routes since the announcement of the Rwanda policy.

Asked if there was evidence already that people were attempting longer crossings, he said: “I think there was evidence through the course of last year that the people smugglers were attempting to evade the activity of French law enforcement by starting the sea bit of the journey off a wider range of beaches in northern France.

“I think there was some evidence of that last year.

The success of the scheme should be measured by the number of journeys deterred

Matthew Rycroft

“I haven’t myself seen any evidence of changes of behaviour in that particularity since the Prime Minister’s announcement on April 15.”

Asked to quantify how many people need to be removed to the east African nation, in Home Office thinking, for its scheme to be successful, he said: “Well, I don’t think there’s a single answer to that question and obviously different people have different views about success.”

He said the department had done “a lot of modelling” on the number that would need to be sent away before the disincentive kicks in.

Pressed on whether it would be hundreds a year, or thousands, or tens of thousands, he said: “I don’t think at this stage it’d be right to speculate about those sorts of numbers.”

He said: “The one thing I would say is I don’t think the success of this scheme should be measured by the number of people being relocated to Rwanda. The success of the scheme should be measured by the number of journeys deterred.”

Asked again how many need to be removed before that disincentive will work, he said: “That is impossible to answer.”

Mr Rycroft told the committee that the views of civil servants are “irrelevant” when it comes to policies they may not personally agree with.

“The short version, of my view, is that the role of civil servants is maximum challenge of a policy before ministers decide it, in order to stress test it and make sure it is really robust,” he said.

“And then maximum support and implementation for that policy after ministers have decided it, provided it is legal.

“Now, it is irrelevant whatever any civil servant thinks about a policy, if the Government of the day has determined that policy.”

He said that civil servants are “here to serve the Government of the day, that is duly elected”.

“Now, if there are policies which people themselves feel or think are illegal, then that is a grey area,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Rycroft found himself in hot water for saying there is nothing the Home Office “loves better than a good crisis”.

He apologised if the remark was “overly flippant”, but insisted the department “does respond very well to a crisis”.

Asked if he could give examples of crises that had ended well in the department under his tenure, he said: “First of all, apologies if that was an overly flippant form of words. What I was getting at was that the culture in the Home Office, I think, does respond very well to a crisis.

“We’ve already just talked about Afghanistan and Ukraine. I think those are both crises the Home Office contribution to which has been something that I for one have been very proud of and I hope that everyone involved in it has been proud too.”

Challenged on whether the Afghan and Ukrainian crises had ended well, he said: “They haven’t ended well for either Afghanistan or for Ukraine.

“But they are continuing to go well in terms of the Home Office contribution to resettling 13,000 Afghans, and so far 120,000-plus Ukrainians, so I think that is a positive contribution by the Home Office.”

Related
The Independent

‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin threatens to deploy Satan II nuclear missile which can reach UK in three minutes by end of the year

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned that the Kremlin would deploy its newest intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching Britain in three minutes, by the end of the year.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in April, which experts also warned could target the UK as well as Europe and the US.The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.The Russian president hosted military academy graduates at a ceremony at the Kremlin. He...
POLITICS
Person
Matthew Rycroft
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
Essence

Chief To Chief: Continental Connection With Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

“Mama Samia” as she is affectionately called in Tanzania, shares lessons in leadership, global community and creating impact with ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is the country’s first female president and Africa’s only female leader. Her leadership has sparked change for women of color across the globe, including Francia Márquez, who was recently elected as Colombia’s first Black woman vice president.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Channel migrants to be tagged and prosecuted if they don't comply with new Home Office crackdown - starting with those who avoided first flight to Rwanda last week

Refugees who arrive over the English Channel in small boats are set to be electronically tagged and will face prosecution if they fail to comply, under new proposals from the Home Office. The 12-month pilot scheme will see those who arrive in Britain via dangerous or 'unnecessary' routes fitted with...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed'

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him when they were killed in the first weeks of Russia’s invasion appear to have been “coldly executed” as they were searching Russian-occupied woodlands for the photographer’s missing image-taking drone, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday, citing its findings from an investigation into their deaths.The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov were found April 1 in woods north of the capital, Kyiv. The group said it counted 14 bullet holes in the burned hulk of their car...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia says EU sanctions that prompted transit ban ‘unacceptable’

Moscow described the EU sanctions that led Lithuania to block the transit of some goods from mainland Russia to the exclave of Kaliningrad as “absolutely unacceptable” on Wednesday.Lithuania has shut the route to steel and other ferrous metals, which it says it is required to do after Brussels green-lit further punitive action against Russia that took effect on Saturday.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov branded the sanctions “illegal” and said that countermeasures were being prepared by Russia.Meanwhile, a suspected “kamikaze” drone started a fire at a Russian oil refinery near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday, local officials have said. Vasily Golubev,...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Once the Victim, Rwanda is Fixing Peacekeeping Across Africa

From the Central African Republic to Mozambique, Rwanda is embedding its forces with UN peacekeepers, bringing security and stability to people and places that have had so little for years. The most frustrating aspect of the 1994 anti-Tutsi Genocide in Rwanda was how preventable it was. Kofi Annan, then-Undersecretary General...
AFRICA
The Independent

Europe warned to prepare for ‘total shutdown’ of Russian gas exports before winter

European countries should prepare for a "total shutdown" on Russian gas supplies ahead of winter, the International Energy Agency has warned.The agency said governments should take preparatory action, including keeping aging nuclear power stations online.“Europe should be ready in case Russian gas is completely cut off,” said the IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol.“The nearer we are coming to winter, the more we understand Russia’s intentions,” he told the FT.“I believe the cuts are geared towards avoiding Europe filling storage, and increasing Russia’s leverage in the winter months.”He also told the paper he believed measures taken by countries such as Austria...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
