'Drug dealer' is caught selling meth at his Carl's Jr drive-thru job after he accidentally slipped a big bag of drugs in the wrong customer's food order

A fast food worker in Oklahoma was arrested after a customer found a bag of meth in his order.

Bryce Francis was working at a local Carl's Jr. restaurant in Skiatook on Monday when he 'accidentally' put the bag of drugs in the wrong customer's order.

A substantial amount of meth (4.3grams) was placed in the bag alongside the customer's burger and fries.

Francis was later charged with a distribution of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school and possession of a controlled substance.

The Skiatook Police Department said that Francis confessed to the crime after the customer took a picture of his meal and shared it with police, as well as the manager of the fast food franchise on Roger Boulevard.

'The suspect actually spoke up and said "that's mine. I made a stupid mistake. I was trying to make some extra cash and I put it in the wrong bag",' Kimberly Okerson, who is a Public Information at Skiatook Police, told Fox23.

'It's a unique way to distribute drugs for a drug dealer. I've never heard of somebody doing that before either,' she added. 'Obviously it didn't work out very well for him.'

A police report in relation to the arrest stated that during booking, Francis was heard muttering: 'This has got to be the dumbest thing I've ever done.'

The Carl's Jr. restaurant ended up giving the customer a new order to take home.

Skiatook police is advising residents to double-check their food before taking a bite of it when they go out to eat with family relatives or children.

'When you go out to eat, please check the food, especially before consuming it or handing it to a child,' the local police department shared in a statement on social media.

'If you encounter anything like described in this incident, please contact us immediately!'

'This is an arrest, not a conviction,' the statement added.

Officers brought the baggy of drugs for testing, later confirming that the crystalline inside of it was indeed methamphetamine after tests came back positive.

It remains unclear if Francis was released on bail and whether he is set to appear in court.