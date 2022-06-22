The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Ended On Another Cliffhanger. So What Comes Next?

The Umbrella Academy’s season 3 finale is an exercise in patience, for both its audience and its characters. Over three seasons, the Hargreeves kids have endured multiple eras, multiple apocalypses, and multiple deaths as they unwittingly uncover the mysteries around their father, and those watching at home are likely just as desperate for answers. But for all its high-energy dance sequences and explosive visual effects, The Umbrella Academy’s latest chapter operates more like a slow burn than an expository dump. There are moments throughout the season that drag and meander with seemingly no purpose, held together with clumsy mythology and awkward emotional beats, rescued only by the delightful charisma of its cast. And yet, when we reach the finale—maybe, just maybe, the pieces are starting to slot in place.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO