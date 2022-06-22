ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Ended On Another Cliffhanger. So What Comes Next?

By Lauren Puckett-Pope
Elle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we’ve come to anticipate from a show as cheeky as The Umbrella Academy—Netflix’s sci-fi drama adapted from the eponymous comics—season 3 ended on a note even more confounding than season 2’s head-scratcher. The upside: A fourth season is all but guaranteed, so there’s no need to fret over the (numerous)...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Elle

The Umbrella Academy’s Season 3 Finale Is Frustrating in All the Right Ways

The Umbrella Academy’s season 3 finale is an exercise in patience, for both its audience and its characters. Over three seasons, the Hargreeves kids have endured multiple eras, multiple apocalypses, and multiple deaths as they unwittingly uncover the mysteries around their father, and those watching at home are likely just as desperate for answers. But for all its high-energy dance sequences and explosive visual effects, The Umbrella Academy’s latest chapter operates more like a slow burn than an expository dump. There are moments throughout the season that drag and meander with seemingly no purpose, held together with clumsy mythology and awkward emotional beats, rescued only by the delightful charisma of its cast. And yet, when we reach the finale—maybe, just maybe, the pieces are starting to slot in place.
UPI News

'Stranger Things' stars prepare to fight in Season 4, Volume 2 trailer

June 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the new episodes Tuesday. The preview shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends prepare to fight Vecna, a malevolent and powerful being that has been terrorizing their home of Hawkins, Ind.
Variety

‘Stranger Things 4’ Ending Is Absolute ‘Carnage,’ Warns Breakout Actor Joseph Quinn

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things 4” is already Netflix’s most-viewed English-language series of all time, and that record will only grow when the final two installments of the season debut on July 1. The penultimate episode of “Stranger Things 4” runs 85 minutes, while the season finale is a full-blown feature film with its runtime of nearly two and a half hours. Joseph Quinn, one of the new season’s biggest acting breakouts thanks to his performance as Eddie, recently told The Guardian that the ending of “Stranger Things 4” is absolute “carnage.” “The thing is, they’ve got...
hypebeast.com

Noah Schnapp Says Deaths Will Occur in 'Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2'

Noah Schnapp warned fans that there will be deaths in the upcoming volume of Stranger Things season four. In a recent interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the actor confirmed fans can expect “some deaths,” “some gore and a big bang” from volume two. He defended his answer by saying that kind of twist is to be expected, however Fallon reminded him that there are not a lot of characters to pick off.
CNET

Here's When 'Doctor Strange 2' Hits Disney Plus in Your Time Zone

If you've been waiting patiently to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at home on Disney Plus -- well done! You're almost at the finish line. The Marvel sequel, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, will be available on Disney Plus on June 22. And no, you won't have to pay an extra fee on top of your Disney Plus subscription to watch it.
WWD

Tessa Thompson Goes Edgy in Gold Silk Dress at ‘Westworld’ Season Four Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is giving a nod to the dystopian themes of “Westworld” with a standout red carpet moment. The actress attended the premiere of the HBO drama’s fourth season in New York City Tuesday night wearing a gold crinkle, silk gown from emerging fashion brand Interior’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The sheer, metallic gown was embellished with black ribbon ties. Her look was styled by styling duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.More from WWDEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremiereDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAll the Looks...
CNET

Hulu: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in July 2022

It's almost July and Hulu is celebrating by adding another ridiculously gigantic list of movies to its service. This is the way. We've got classics like Big Trouble In Little China and more recent flicks like Bohemian Rhapsody. But probably the big gun release for Hulu this month is the fourth season of What We Do In The Shadows. The first episode of the new season drops on July 13.
CNET

Make Streaming TV Cheaper: Here's How to Churn Your Subscriptions

Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Sling TV: Take your pick. You sign up for one or more of these services, stream until your favorite series ends its season run, then look for the next thing to watch. But how many platforms are you signed up for? Is it worth keeping a subscription active if you're not actively watching anything on it? I don't think so.
Elle

New Set Photos of Margot Robbie's Barbie Transformation Are Here (and Extremely Pink)

The highly-anticipated, highly-hyped Barbie film is currently shooting, and the first photos from set have emerged of Margot Robbie in character as the iconic Malibu doll. Robbie’s transformation is spot-on with long platinum hair, curtain bangs, and an all-pink ensemble featuring a halter top and pink bell bottom pants adorned with stars on the flare.
Deadline

Universal Teases ‘Fast & Furious X’ With First Look At Jason Momoa; Touts Packed, Diverse Slate – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Universal revved up exhibition at its CineEurope presentation today in Barcelona, offering a glimpse at 2023’s Fast & Furious X, including a first look at new cast members Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. The Louis Leterrier-directed 10th installment is currently in production for release next summer. That was the capper to a jam-packed Uni session that kicked off with Universal Pictures International President of Distribution Veronika Kwan Vandenberg telling exhibitors the studio has “something for everyone” as the industry “can’t survive on superheroes and big IP alone.” Championing Uni’s drive to cater to diverse...
Variety

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1932’ at Paramount+ Renamed ‘1923’

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” prequel at Paramount+ is taking a trip back in time. It was announced Monday that the prequel series “1932” will now instead be known as “1923” and will take place in the new titular year as opposed to the former. Per the new logline, “1923” focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. The show will also...
CNET

Why 'Doctor Strange' Is Streaming but 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Isn't

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters in December, laying the storytelling groundwork for Marvel fans to jump next into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May. But even though the latest Spider-Man movie preceded Strange in theaters by almost five months, Doctor Strange will be streaming on Disney Plus weeks before No Way Home is available to stream anywhere.
Complex

The Best Movies of 2022 (So Far)

The first six months of 2022 felt like a reawakening for Hollywood. Despite many people believing that the movie-going experience is dead after the COVID slump, the box office seems to be coming back to life. Films like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have collectively brought in billions of dollars since their release.
Elle

How Reagan, the Heart of Rutherford Falls, Came to Be

In Elle.com’s recurring feature Character Study, we ask the creators behind our favorite shows to go deep about what went into creating their memorable characters: the original idea behind them, how they were tailored to the actor and elements of them we might not see on the screen. At...
NME

The Mighty Thor is coming to ‘Marvel’s Avengers’

Square Enix has announced that Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor is coming to Marvel’s Avengers next week. Sharing the news yesterday on Twitter (June 22), the publisher revealed that the Mighty Thor will be headed to the game as part of the previously announced free 2.5 update on June 28.
UPI News

George R.R. Martin confirms Jon Snow 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

June 24 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has confirmed recent media reports about plans for a Jon Snow spin-off to his medieval fantasy drama. Martin discussed the project, which would see Kit Harrington reprise his role of Jon Snow, in a Thursday blog post titled "Snow... and Other Stuff."
E! News

Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Says "Fat Actors" Don’t Get as Many Opportunities

Watch: Coda Cast on Importance of Deaf Representation at Oscars 2022. Shannon Purser is speaking out about the difficulties fuller-figured actors face. The actress, who played Barb in season one of Stranger Things, addressed the need for on-screen representation June 19. "they're not hiring fat actors for iconic fat characters because they want a big name star," Shannon tweeted. "there are almost no fat big name stars because fat actors aren't allowed upward mobility."
