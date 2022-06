Authorities identified 35-year-old Samantha Ann Trattler as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision early Wednesday morning in Las Vegas. The fatal car accident took place at about 3:30 a.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way. The preliminary report showed that a 2020 Ford Expedition was heading northbound on Hualapai approaching the curve when it veered off the road and crashed into a block wall.

