Need an ultrawide gaming monitor? One of our favorites just hit a record low price

By Rob Dwiar
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Gaming monitors are regularly discounted across the web, but some deals shout louder than others. Amazon's latest ultrawide offers are roaring.

The Mobiuz EX3415R is down to just $799.99 at Amazon right now (was $999.99). This is the lowest ever price, meaning the value and quality on offer is excellent. Literally, there is no better value on this monitor - or ever has been. This is a superb all rounder, and features on our rundown of the best ultrawide gaming monitors too.

If you are on the hunt for a monstrous ultrawide gaming monitor, then it's worth noting that the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 behemoth is also discounted - and very close to its lowest ever price. This beast is $1,799.99 at Amazon (was $2,300) - a saving of $500 which makes this more premium model absolutely worth considering if you're looking for something to almost swallow you wholly into your games.

Ultrawide gaming monitors are gathering steam for a number of reasons - from their greater immersion for games and entertainment, to extra screen real estate for work and productivity. In fact, while previously reserved for the mega-rich, these displays are appearing on the internet's best gaming monitor guides more and more.

You'll find more information on both deals below, and plenty more cheap gaming monitor deals further down the page.

Today's best gaming monitor deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZTYj_0gIWDpkH00

BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R | $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon
Save $200; lowest ever price - As close to a no-brainer as it gets if you're hunting for an ultrawide gaming monitor deal this summer. The monitor has never been this low in price so the value is literally the best there has ever been on a listing for this model.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgqFe_0gIWDpkH00

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 | $2,299.99 $1,799.99 at Amazon
Save $500 - At this price, this colossus is really close to its lowest ever price and still very worthy of consideration. For full disclosure, it has been a few dollars cheaper this month and last, but, equally, it has also hung around at its full MSRP too. The fact remains though: at this price tag it's a great buy.
View Deal

More of today's best gaming monitor deals

This side of next month's Prime Day monitor deals , we're not sure if we'll many deals as good as these.

For more of the latest prices and deals on gaming monitors, check out the latest prices as presented by our smart price-finding tech below.

If you need a screen upgrade but are after something more TV-shaped then check out our guide to the best gaming TVs and the best 120Hz 4K TVs for a big screen that's really gaming-focused. For something a little less extreme, take a look at the best curved gaming monitors on the market.

