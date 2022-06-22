ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Dana White open to Alexander Volkanovski's request for champ-champ fight: 'I'm down for whatever he wants'

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eenBD_0gIWDYw200

Dana White is not going to say no to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The UFC president will entertain Volkanovski’s desire to move up to lightweight and challenge for a second title. The Australian champion recently revealed that he wants to go for the belt at 155 pounds if victorious in his trilogy bout against Max Holloway at UFC 276 on July 2.

White says that makes sense for Volkanovski (24-1 MMA, 11-0 UFC) and will get behind the idea.

“Volkanovski is one of those guys who has earned the respect of everybody by now,” White told The Mac Life. “It probably makes sense to do this (Holloway trilogy) and put this behind him, and you don’t have to hear about it anymore. That guy can do whatever he wants to do. If he wants to move up and challenge somebody at 155, I’m down for whatever he wants.”

Volkanovski remains unbeaten in his UFC career since joining the company in 2016. The 33-year-old is on an impressive 21-fight winning streak. Volkanovski’s only career loss came in 2013 when he suffered a TKO in a regional promotion, Australian FC. The trilogy bout against Holloway will mark his fourth consecutive title defense.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
Max Holloway
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Real Reason Big Show Paul Wight Left WWE

Current AEW star Paul Wight is no stranger to changing things up. After debuting for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1995 as The Giant — initially billed as “the son of Andre the Giant” — Wight joined the Dungeon of Doom stable, though he’d soon trade up, becoming part of Hulk Hogan’s New World Order (nWo) faction. Four years after his WCW debut, Wight made the move to World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) predecessor, the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), in 1997, joining chairman Vince McMahon’s Corporation stable and turning heel under the name the Big Show.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down For Whatever#Combat#Australian#Mma
MMAmania.com

Chael Sonnen on Jon Jones at heavyweight: ‘We don’t need to see your fat a— out there’

Chael Sonnen isn’t so sure there’s a necessity for Jon Jones at Heavyweight. “Bones” vacated his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight title in early 2020 on the heels of an ultra-competitive Dominick Reyes unanimous decision victory (watch highlights). The idea for Jones was a long-anticipated run in the land of giants directly above him. However, we’re now midway through 2022 and fans are still waiting on the return — and divisional debut — of one of the sport’s all-time greats.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Dana White: ‘It’s undeniable that Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight ever’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, believes Kamaru Usman has surpassed Georges St-Pierre as the all-time best mixed martial arts (MMA) Welterweight fighter. With Usman preparing for his third straight rematch at UFC 278 on Aug. 20, 2022, against Leon Edwards, the debate regarding who was better between Usman...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone agrees to fight Jim Miller at UFC 276

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone has agreed to face Jim Miller at UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas, according to UFC officials. The short-notice bout is the latest turn of events in a wild month for Cerrone (36-16), who is replacing Miller's original opponent Bobby Green. The fight will take place at the 170-pound welterweight limit. UFC 276 takes place at T-Mobile Arena.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather reportedly in discussions for potential rematch

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor may share the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather again soon. According to a report from FightHype, there are discussions ongoing for a rematch between the two megastars. The report comes following McGregor putting up an intriguing post on Instagram earlier today. The post showed a shot of their first fight, with a simple caption.
UFC
Wrestling World

Natalya is forced to stop

Natalya visited Dr. Beau Hightower to do what is called Naprapathy Therapy, which is a therapy that consists of a combination of manual techniques, such as spinal manipulation and mobilization, neural mobilization and naprapathic soft tissue techniques. While she was having her body fixed by this doctor, she obviously spoke...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Confirms They Will Never Wrestle Again

It’s also heartbreaking to see one of your favorite wrestlers hang up their boots, and at WrestleMania 35 Kurt Angle wrestled his retirement match when he was defeated by Baron Corbin. Even though Angle retired following WrestleMania he has received offers to return to the ring. Recently Kurt Angle...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Teases Return To WWE TV Soon

You never know what’s going to happen when you watch WWE programming as anyone could return at any time. Recently a fan on Twitter made it clear that they’re hoping to see former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega return to TV, and Vega teased her return when she posted the following:
WWE
MMAmania.com

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Neil Magny full fight preview | UFC Vegas 57

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight talents Shavkat Rakhmonov and Neil Magny will go to war this weekend (Sat., June 25, 2022) at UFC Vegas 57 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rakhmonov may not have generated as much instant hype as a certain “Chechen Wolf,” but three fights into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlingrumors.net

Ouch: Champions Forced To Vacate Titles Due To Injury, New Champions Crowned

History has been made, twice! There are a lot of titles under the WWE banner but some of them are not the most well known. With so many wrestlers spread across so many shows, it is not easy to build up every championship there is. This time though, some of the titles had to be vacated due to an injury, but now we have some new champions to keep the titles going.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy