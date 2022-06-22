Dana White open to Alexander Volkanovski's request for champ-champ fight: 'I'm down for whatever he wants'

Dana White is not going to say no to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The UFC president will entertain Volkanovski’s desire to move up to lightweight and challenge for a second title. The Australian champion recently revealed that he wants to go for the belt at 155 pounds if victorious in his trilogy bout against Max Holloway at UFC 276 on July 2.

White says that makes sense for Volkanovski (24-1 MMA, 11-0 UFC) and will get behind the idea.

“Volkanovski is one of those guys who has earned the respect of everybody by now,” White told The Mac Life. “It probably makes sense to do this (Holloway trilogy) and put this behind him, and you don’t have to hear about it anymore. That guy can do whatever he wants to do. If he wants to move up and challenge somebody at 155, I’m down for whatever he wants.”

Volkanovski remains unbeaten in his UFC career since joining the company in 2016. The 33-year-old is on an impressive 21-fight winning streak. Volkanovski’s only career loss came in 2013 when he suffered a TKO in a regional promotion, Australian FC. The trilogy bout against Holloway will mark his fourth consecutive title defense.