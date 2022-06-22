ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Free Summer Lunch Program Returns

Free lunches will be provided to Island families for the sixth year in a row this season as the Island Grown Initiative summer lunch program returns from July 11 to August 19. Prepared at the regional high school, the meals will consist of healthy sandwiches, wraps...

vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Town Column: June 24

On Sunday — Father’s Day — I was sitting in a chair with a sweater on and a blanket on my lap while I was writing. I refused to turn the heat on and was so tempted to, but that would break all the rules. On Monday we were all prepared for cool weather and before we knew it we were back to T-shirts and flip flops. Mother Nature will always keep us guessing.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Vineyard Haven Town Column: June 24

It warmed the cockles of my heart to have Linda Tydings Massaro return to the Island for the first of her annual visits. Linda grew up here but now hails from Florida. She has been returning twice a year, June and September, to enjoy the hospitality of our M.V. Family Campground and visit her Island friends. Linda and Dennis Von Mehren brought pizzas over on Sunday. Besides seeing them, another delight of the visit was enjoying the cream puffs that Jessica Oliver made and sent over. Linda returned to Florida on Wednesday. We’ll see you in September.
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Tisbury School Faces Costly Dilemma

With the Tisbury School gym scheduled for demolition in August, school and town officials are looking for alternative places to hold a special town meeting this fall so that voters can have their say on funding further expenses for the school construction project. Last year, town voters overwhelmingly approved borrowing...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Winds of Freedom Steer Shenandoah to Edgartown Harbor

On Sunday, the last of Shenandoah’s crew arrived for the summer. Instead of being met by another member of the crew, in a skiff behind the Black Dog restaurant in Vineyard Haven, Victoria Carpenter got to step on board from the end of the dock at the Edgartown Yacht Club.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Land Bank Expands Wompesket Preserve

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank’s purchase of 18 acres in West Tisbury this week effectively doubled the size of its Wompesket Preserve property. The purchase price was $2.5 million; the seller was Merry Farm LLC. The land bank’s original purchase in the area took place in 1988 but...
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Town Column: June 24

The inaugural program to celebrate the first national holiday of Juneteenth on the Vineyard kicked off at Union Chapel on Friday night with a movie titled Jubilee, Juneteenth and the Thirteenth. This was a great start for a fast-paced weekend of eclectic celebrations filling the Island with history, applause and unfinished work for equality.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Celebration of Life for Matthew E. Goode

The family of Matthew E. Goode of Roxbury and Oak Bluffs invite friends to gather and celebrate the life of a beloved husband, dad, grandfather and friend. The event is hosted by his wife Dr. Dolores Goode, children and grandchildren. It will be held on July 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Goode home at 5 Dorothy West avenue in Oak Bluffs.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Middle Mark

From the June 22, 1956 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. Everyone who knows the up-Island region of the Vineyard knows Middle Mark, the literal “house by the side of the road.” Few realize that this place was a landmark and much more than that for many a year.
CHILMARK, MA
vineyardgazette.com

The Rev. Richard L. Fenn, 88

The Rev. Richard L. Fenn died on May 25 at the Shell Point Retirement Community in Fort Myers, Fla. He was 88. Father Fenn was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 2, 1934, the son of Fred M. and Sarah Lewis Fenn. He grew up in Bay Village, Ohio. He graduated from Bay High School in 1953 and Kenyon College in 1957. Upon graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he spent four years doing counter-intelligence work, two of which were spent at the U.S. Embassy in Manila in the Philippines. From there he entered the Episcopal Theological School in Cambridge and graduated in 1964, after which he was ordained to the priesthood. He also did post-graduate work at Oxford University in England.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Hospital Announces New Primary Care Doctors

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has announced the addition to its staff of two new primary care physicians, Dr. Zachary L. Gitlin, and Dr. Ruppert A. Hawes. The doctors’ hiring opens the door to hundreds of new patients, according to the hospital announcement, which goes on to detail the physicians’ qualifications.
vineyardgazette.com

Bruce Anthony Cordray, 65

Bruce Anthony (Tony) Cordray of West Tisbury died on May 7 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a short illness. He was 65. He was the beloved husband of Katherine Byrne Cordray to whom he had been married 29 years and the loving father of James (Max) Cordray. He was born...
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Rosalee Barnes McCullough, 89

Rosalee Barnes McCullough died at her home on Music street in West Tisbury on June 9. She was 89. She was born in 1933 in Taunton to Doreen Kane and Clarence A. Barnes of Mansfield. She attended the Mansfield schools and was a graduate of The Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, Conn. and attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. In the summer months, she and her family lived on Waban Park in Oak Bluffs.
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Celebrating James Joyce In Words and Song

On Saturday, 100 years after the publication of Ulysses, the spirit of Joyce’s seminal work returned for the annual Bloomsday Celebration in West Tisbury. Organized and produced by local director John Crelan, this marked the 42nd annual Bloomsday on the Island, making it one of the oldest lasting Joycean celebrations in America.
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Wild About Harry

The Edgartown Library is hosting a screening of Wild About Harry on June 29 at 7 p.m. and a discussion with the film’s producer, James Egan. The film is set in 1973 and is inspired by the true-life events of a teenage girl’s life when she discovers her widowed father is gay.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Reliable Market Owners Buy Phillips Hardware Building

The building housing the Island’s last main street hardware store, 30 Circuit avenue in Oak Bluffs, has changed hands after more than 90 years under the ownership of the Phillips family. But Phillips Hardware isn’t going anywhere, and the deed for 30 Circuit avenue hasn’t traveled very far either.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Record of Cases Heard in District Court

The following cases were heard in Edgartown district court. Denise Sanfillipo, 56, of Oak Bluffs, was arraigned on a June 11 charge in Oak Bluffs of assault and battery on a family or household member. Defendant released upon payment of $500 bail and with further condition of no abuse of victim. Pretrial hearing scheduled for August 26.
vineyardgazette.com

State Police Investigate Fatal Car Crash in Oak Bluffs

A single-car accident in Oak Bluffs early Wednesday morning resulted in the death of the driver and left a passenger critically injured, state police and Oak Bluffs safety officials confirmed. State police identified the driver as Micah P. Anderson, 28, of Grand Rapids, Mich. According to a press release the...

