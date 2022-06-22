Free Summer Lunch Program Returns

The Rev. Richard L. Fenn died on May 25 at the Shell Point Retirement Community in Fort Myers, Fla. He was 88. Father Fenn was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 2, 1934, the son of Fred M. and Sarah Lewis Fenn. He grew up in Bay Village, Ohio. He graduated from Bay High School in 1953 and Kenyon College in 1957. Upon graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he spent four years doing counter-intelligence work, two of which were spent at the U.S. Embassy in Manila in the Philippines. From there he entered the Episcopal Theological School in Cambridge and graduated in 1964, after which he was ordained to the priesthood. He also did post-graduate work at Oxford University in England.

