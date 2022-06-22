ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dies At 26, NFL Announces

BET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died, NFL.com reported on Wednesday (June 22). His cause of death was not immediately reported. The third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech was 26. "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic...

www.bet.com

ClutchPoints

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death being investigated as ‘questionable’

Wednesday morning brought some tragic news as it was announced that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away on Tuesday night. The cause of death is currently unknown, but a police spokeswoman offered some insight into the situation. There is no suspicion of foul play. However, she does believe an overdose could be the cause. […] The post Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death being investigated as ‘questionable’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
Essence

NFL Player Jaylon Ferguson Dead At 26: ‘He Was A Wonderful Young Man Full Of Love And Life’

Law enforcement says there are no signs of trauma or foul play. NFL player Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26 years old, announced his team on June 22. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Baltimore Ravens said in a statement posted to social media. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Tony Siragusa, 1967-2022

R.I.P. Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images) Former NFL defensive lineman for the Colts and Ravens, Tony Siragusa, died at the age of 55. Condolences to the family of one of the more colorful people to don a uniform and hold a microphone.Tony Siragusa Todd Warshaw /AllsportTony Siragusa Doug Pensinger/Getty ImagesTony Siragusa Andy Lyons/ALLSPORTTony Siragusa (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DirecTV)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)Tony Siragusa (Photo by DAVID MAXWELL / AFP)Tony Siragusa Photo By Paul Abell-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports CopyrightTony Siragusa Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports11
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Still Working Despite Break

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have over a month before they report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp, but rookie Kenny Pickett isn't taking the time to relax. During his final interview before the six-week gap, Pickett made it clear that he still has plenty of work to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55

Longtime NFL defensive lineman Tony Siragusa is dead at age 55, according to one of his former teammates. Former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis told TMZ Sports that Siragusa had died, adding that it was a “sad day to be a Raven.” No cause of death was available for Siragusa.
BALTIMORE, MD

