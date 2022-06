Today, the Delta Dental Institute released its 2021 Community Impact Report, highlighting the philanthropic investments that Delta Dental made nationally last year to support the oral and overall health of communities across the country. According to the report, Delta Dental of Arizona contributed $1,727,180, positively impacting 211,530 individuals across the state. A national leader in oral health giving, Delta Dental supported efforts and initiatives that expand access to care, advance health equity, build resilient communities, and innovate for a healthier tomorrow. In total, Delta Dental invested $106 million in communities in 2021 — an increase over 2020 — and positively impacted more than 21.3 million lives.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO