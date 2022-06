PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Two people were seriously injured following a motorcycle crash that began with a police pursuit in Parke County. According to Parke Co. Sheriff Justin Cole, at around 5 p.m. Tuesday deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle on Narrows Road near County Road 1200 N for a traffic violation. The officer reports that the motorcycle failed to yield, opting instead to attempt to escape by fleeing on the bike.

PARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO