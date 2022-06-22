ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Restaurant Serves Up Best Pizza In New York, Report Says

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
L'industrie Pizzeria, located at 254 South 2nd St. in Brooklyn Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

In a state known for its pizza, one popular New York eatery was listed as the best place to grab a slice in a new report from Eat This, Not That.

The website shared its list of the best pizzas in every state.

L'industrie Pizzeria in Brooklyn was listed as the best in New York due to its "The New Yorker Pizza."

The eatery is located at 254 South 2nd St.

According to the publication, the New Yorker Pizza is made with sausage, pepperoni, ricotta, and basil.

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

roi-nj.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken signs lease for 1st location in N.J.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, on Wednesday said it signed a lease for its first location in New Jersey. Amit Patel is the experienced multiunit operator who is the first to bring the brand to Wayne in Passaic County. The restaurant...
WAYNE, NJ
Gothamist.com

Bronx vs. Queens: The Best Puerto Rican Restaurants on Grubhub

This post is a sponsored article by Grubhub. Lifelong New Yorkers know: Puerto Rican culture, cuisine, and energy runs through the fabric of New York City. The uninitiated may not know where to look, especially given that many Puerto Rican restaurants in the city define themselves rather broadly, referring to what they serve as “Spanish” or “Latin American” cuisine given the similarities and shared dishes between the cuisines of Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. But this is an easier task than you might imagine— Nuyoricans abound in almost every corner of the city.
BRONX, NY
untappedcities.com

7 of the Upper West Side’s Oldest Restaurants

2. Old John’s Diner (1951) Old John’s Diner, formerly Old John’s Luncheonette, serves up comfort food in a family-like atmosphere. Old John’s Luncheonette, dating back to the 1950s, was set to close permanently as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns. However, former Old John’s delivery worker and current restauranteur Louis Skibar took over ownership of restaurant, allowing the diner to stay open at its original location on West 67th Street despite widespread shuttering of diners across New York City due to rising rents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

The Hidden New York Marble Cemetery, One of NYC’s Oldest

Picture this: A cemetery with underground marble vaults, plaques containing the names of families and vault owners but not the names of burials, and no headstones. Although not what most of us picture when we think of cemeteries, this style was pioneered by one of New York City’s oldest cemeteries, New York Marble Cemetery in the East Village. The historic cemetery, which has housed the likes of New York City mayors, famous architects, and groundbreaking doctors, has even been the site over the years for weddings, corporate garden parties, graduations and movies, which have helped pay for landscaping expenses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
