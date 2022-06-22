American Heart Association Hosts ‘Founders Day’ Event on Magazine

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, was able to donate more than $51,000 to Ochsner Hospital for Children patients and their families thanks to contributions from customers. In all, SEG donated $395,000 to nine children’s hospitals across the Southeast. Meanwhile, SEG is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2022 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. Organizations supporting underserved populations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi may apply online through Sept. 30 to be considered for a grant ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.
