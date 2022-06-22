ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

American Heart Association Hosts ‘Founders Day’ Event on Magazine

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The American Heart Association will host a Founder’s Day Celebration from...

www.bizneworleans.com

bizneworleans.com

Association Presents Awards to West Bank Leaders

HARVEY, La. — At a June 9 event, the Westbank Business & Industry Association presented the 2022 Legacy Award to Brian Heiden, Lifetime Achievement Award to Scott Burke, and Invest West Champion Awards to the University of Holy Cross and T. Parker Host. Accepting the award on behalf of UHC was Dr. Stanton McNeely, the school’s president. Jefferson Keever accepted the honor for T. Parker Host.
HARVEY, LA
bizneworleans.com

Habitat For Humanity Announces New Board Members

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Area Habitat For Humanity announced Kevin Ferguson, Doug Fields and Ben Gordon as new board members. Kevin Ferguson is the vice president of external affairs at New Orleans & Company; Doug Fields is the director of tax credit finance department at Capital One Bank and Ben Gordon is the founder of ELL & Atty, a sock company founded with the mission of using socks as a way to inspire creativity and give back to the community.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

NOCHI Expands Educational Team

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute announced the addition of two staff members. Carla Briggs is now serving as the institute’s workforce training and development manager and Steven McIntyre is a culinary arts Instructor. “Our vision at NOCHI is to offer innovative and accessible...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Giving Back: Hancock Whitney, Winn-Dixie, Caesars and More

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, was able to donate more than $51,000 to Ochsner Hospital for Children patients and their families thanks to contributions from customers. In all, SEG donated $395,000 to nine children’s hospitals across the Southeast. Meanwhile, SEG is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2022 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. Organizations supporting underserved populations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi may apply online through Sept. 30 to be considered for a grant ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
bizneworleans.com

Eli Ayoub Joins LCMC Health as Vice President of Specialty Pharmacy

NEW ORLEANS – Elias “Eli” Ayoub is LCMC Health’s new vice president of specialty pharmacy. Ayoub will be responsible for the development of clinical programs and product management to support the system’s specialty pharmacy business. He will also be instrumental in the buildout of the specialty pharmacy at Children’s Hospital New Orleans that is set to open later this year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Dillard Will Offer Master of Science in Nursing

NEW ORLEANS — Dillard has announced plans to offer a Master of Science in Nursing in its College of Nursing. The degree will be offered in the fall 2023 semester pending approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Once approved, the MSN will be the first master’s degree in Dillard’s 153 year history.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Odd Birds Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen Now Open in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Odd Birds, a Florida-based restaurant and bar, opened a location on May 16 inside the Selina Catahoula hotel at 914 Union Street. The business is owned by Cesar Diaz, Asdrubal Martinez and Shane McFarland, who continue to operate two locations in St. Augustine and are planning more growth.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Week in Review, June 20-24: GDIT, Sazerac, Habitat for Humanity and More

NEW ORLEANS — General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics, has announced the opening of its new office at The Beach at University of New Orleans. Company leaders said the facility will initially support 50 new jobs with additional positions expected as operations expand in the region. GDIT will also use the new space to collaborate with university partners and develop IT solutions for the U.S. Navy. Currently, GDIT is partnering with the Navy on the Navy Enterprise Service Desk, a four-year, $136 million “indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity” contract to modernize and consolidate existing IT help desks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Volunteers
bizneworleans.com

Genevieve Dumont Joins Windsor Court Sales and Marketing Team

NEW ORLEANS – Genevieve Dumont is the new assistant director of sales and marketing at the Windsor Court Hotel. She will be responsible for leading the hotel’s group sales efforts, focusing on the daily sales activities of the team and continuing to build long-term, value-based customer relationships, Dumont will play an integral part in recruiting and training new team members as well assisting with the sales and marketing plan, forecasting and budgeting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Andrew Novak Joins Baker Donelson’s Real Estate Group

NEW ORLEANS — Real estate transactions attorney Andrew Novak has joined Baker Donelson’s Real Estate Group as of counsel in the firm’s New Orleans office. Novak, who focuses his practice on complex real estate transactions, represents clients in the areas of complex commercial transactions, title insurance commitments and policies, and title insurance coverages. He was senior underwriting counsel for one of the largest title insurance companies in the United States and has also served as the manager and attorney for a top title company in New Orleans. His practice focused on reviewing abstracts of title for complex commercial transactions; preparing title insurance commitments and policies; negotiating title insurance coverages; and preparing and reviewing closing documents, including sales, exchanges, donations, servitudes and settlement statements.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

New Orleans & Company Brings Back ‘Tourism University’

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans & Company, the city’s destination marketing organization, said it will bring back the Tourism University educational series for the first time in three years. Classes will resume Thursday, June 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 2020 St. Charles Avenue. New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Chehardy Sherman Williams Attorney Installed as LSBA Council Member

METAIRIE— Chehardy Sherman Williams Law Firm associate Rory Bellina was recently installed as a member of the 2022-23 Young Lawyers Division of the Louisiana State Bar Association. He will serve as one of two District 2 Council Members, alongside Rachal Cox Cassagne, an assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Jay Cicero to Be Inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS — Jay Cicero, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, is the 2022 winner of the Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award presented by the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. During the Hall of Fame’s 2022 June 2022-23 Induction Ceremony in Natchitoches, he will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Rents Remain Sky-High, but Growth Cools Slightly

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The U.S. median monthly rental price hit its latest new high of $1,849 in May, representing a 26.6% increase since 2019 according to the latest Realtor.com Monthly Rental Report. While May marked the 10th straight month of double-digit annual growth in national rents, the increase was the smallest since September 2021, offering renters a glimpse of a light at the end of the tunnel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

