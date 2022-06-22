American Heart Association Hosts ‘Founders Day’ Event on Magazine

NEW ORLEANS — General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics, has announced the opening of its new office at The Beach at University of New Orleans. Company leaders said the facility will initially support 50 new jobs with additional positions expected as operations expand in the region. GDIT will also use the new space to collaborate with university partners and develop IT solutions for the U.S. Navy. Currently, GDIT is partnering with the Navy on the Navy Enterprise Service Desk, a four-year, $136 million “indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity” contract to modernize and consolidate existing IT help desks.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO