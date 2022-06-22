ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

American Michael Brinegar Withdraws from Worlds After COVID-19 Diagnosis

By Braden Keith
 2 days ago

American open water swimmer Michael Brinegar has withdrawn from the World Championships in Budapest after a bout with COVID-19. He was originally scheduled to swim the 25 kilometer race, the longest event on the World Championship schedule. He has been replaced on the entry lists by Simon Lamar, who...

