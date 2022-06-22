American Michael Brinegar Withdraws from Worlds After COVID-19 Diagnosis

LCM (50-meter format) Night 6 of racing in Budapest saw Ryan Murphy win his first individual world title, taking gold in the men’s 200 backstroke in 1:54. American Lilly King also won gold in the 200 breaststroke, an event she has never won a World Championships. Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan won the 100 freestyle, out-racing World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom and 100 butterfly gold medalist Torri Huske. Australia picked up another gold medal in the 200 breaststroke via 2020 Olympic gold medalist and World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook in the 200 breaststroke, though he was over a second off his World Record set earlier this year. Finally, Team USA earned another gold medal in the men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay, redeeming their 4th place finish from the Tokyo Olympics. The relay victory also represented the first time Team USA had won the 4 x 200 free relay since 2013.

