Pasco, WA

Occupants Escape Raging Housefire North of Pasco

By John McKay
 3 days ago
Few details have been released so far. The Franklin County Sheriff's Department reports the people living in this home escaped this early morning fire. Based upon the time...

Suspect Climbs on Apartment Roof Trying to Elude Police

Some suspects will go to great lengths, and even heights, to avoid apprehension. Kennewick Fire Department has to use a hook and ladder to help the police. Around midnight Monday night, Kennewick Police were attempting to contact and apprehend a wanted suspect, as they had received a call that a Court Order Domestic Violence violation was in progress. Apparently, the male suspect had possibly violated a no-contact order, but specifics were not given by police.
KENNEWICK, WA
