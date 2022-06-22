RCPD: Driver allegedly pulled gun on 2-women on Fort Riley Blvd.

An 18 year old was arrested in Manhattan early Thursday morning after being found in possession of a stolen gun. Ryan Tierney was taken into custody in the 1800 block of Anderson Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. He’s charged with a trio of crimes including possession of stolen property, criminal carry of a concealed weapon and violation of his juvenile probation. Tierney was arrested in 2021 on a charge of aggravated arson at the age of 17, when he was accused of setting a trash can on fire during school hours at Manhattan High West.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO