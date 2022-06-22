RCPD: Driver allegedly pulled gun on 2-women on Fort Riley Blvd.

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MICHAEL ANTHONY SMITH II, 21, Manhattan, Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, Possession of marijuana Distribute or poss w/int to distribute drug paraph for illegal use, Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, Distribute marijuana; < 25 grams and Use communication facility; In the commission of a felony drug violation; Bond $20,000.
