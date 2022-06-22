ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

RCPD: Driver allegedly pulled gun on 2-women on Fort Riley Blvd.

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated assault in Manhattan. Just before 3p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the...

RCPD: Handgun taken in apartment burglary

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. Just after 10:30a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 1800 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan. A 27-year-old man reported his .40 caliber FNH handgun was stolen from his apartment. The estimated total loss is unknown...
MANHATTAN, KS
Riley County Arrest Report June 24

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MICHAEL ANTHONY SMITH II, 21, Manhattan, Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, Possession of marijuana Distribute or poss w/int to distribute drug paraph for illegal use, Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, Distribute marijuana; < 25 grams and Use communication facility; In the commission of a felony drug violation; Bond $20,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Police investigate Kansas shooting that injured two

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 6:30 pm Thursday, police responded to report of a possible shooting at Munson Avenue and SW Washburn Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Hren. Officers located two subjects who were...
TOPEKA, KS
Man arrested Thursday with stolen gun in Manhattan

An 18 year old was arrested in Manhattan early Thursday morning after being found in possession of a stolen gun. Ryan Tierney was taken into custody in the 1800 block of Anderson Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. He’s charged with a trio of crimes including possession of stolen property, criminal carry of a concealed weapon and violation of his juvenile probation. Tierney was arrested in 2021 on a charge of aggravated arson at the age of 17, when he was accused of setting a trash can on fire during school hours at Manhattan High West.
MANHATTAN, KS
Riley County, KS
Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Pair arrested when abundance of drugs found in Abilene home

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Abilene is behind bars and more may be arrested after a search warrant allegedly found an abundance of drugs. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, June 22, at the end of a 2-month investigation into the sale of methamphetamine, deputies with the Drug Enforcement Unit made two arrests.
ABILENE, KS
2 injured, suspect in custody following Central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people have been injured following a shooting in Central Topeka on Thursday. Topeka police said two people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries caused by gunshot wounds following a shooting around 6:40 p.m. June 23 near the intersection of Washburn and Munson. The two victims have since been […]
TOPEKA, KS
2 facing aggravated robbery charges in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals are facing charges of aggravated robbery after an arrest Wednesday in the 1200 block of NE Winfield Ave. On Wednesday, June 23, at approximately 1:42 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to NE Winfield Ave. following a report of an attempted aggravated robbery. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers […]
TOPEKA, KS
Amazon vehicle ‘involved’ in crash that killed 2 in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An ongoing investigation into a deadly crash between a motorcycle and Chevrolet Cruze has led authorities to believe another vehicle was involved. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an Amazon vehicle was partly “involved in the crash, although the vehicle did not collide with the others.” Authorities believe the motorcyclist may have […]
TOPEKA, KS
Sylvesters charged in Pott. Co.

Deborah Sylvester, a former teacher in USD 320, was charged Thursday by Pottawatomie County Attorney Sherri Schuck with one count of unlawful sexual relations. Her husband, Allen Sylvester was also charged with the same offense. Allen Sylvester had been arrested May 29 for unlawful sexual relations (teacher/student of the same...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Two arrested in Abilene for suspected drug crimes

Two people have been arrested following a two month drug investigation in Dickinson County. According to a news release, Mark St. Pierre, 49, and Sara Duncan, 49, both from Abilene, were arrested on outstanding warrants.
2 accused of distribution after drugs found at Abilene home

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after a two month investigation. Just after 6p.m. Wednesday, members of the Dickinson County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement unit with the assistance of Abilene Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 Block of NW Tenth Street in Abilene, according to a media release.
ABILENE, KS
RCPD Report: 6/23/22

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property (domestic-related) in the 1000 block of Hostetler Dr. in Manhattan on June 22, 2022, around 8:47 a.m. Officers listed a 36-year-old male and a 36-year-old female as both the victims and suspects when it was reported the female smashed the front windshield of the male’s car and the male drove over the female’s television. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
MANHATTAN, KS
Banned fireworks addressed by Kansas sheriff

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas sheriff is reminding local residents about firework safety and potential punishments that may follow when certain statutes are broken. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook on Thursday regarding accepted fireworks for Lyon County. The fireworks laws that residents of unincorporated areas of Lyon County are encouraged […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
Topeka Woman Arrested on Warrant, Drug Charges

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a Topeka woman on a warrant and drug charges. According to the CPD, the suspect, 28-year-old Aalijah Lawton, was seen pulling into Casey's General Store on Wednesday after police were notified that she had allegedly been driving recklessly and running vehicles off of Highway 75. When running a warrants check, officers observed that Lawton had an active warrant for aggravated vehicular battery and leaving the scene of an accident in Shawnee County, Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
GoFundMe created for victim of early-morning fatal Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Topeka man killed in an early-morning shooting over the weekend has created a GoFundMe to cover the costs of the unexpected funeral. Mary Chacon says her family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a funeral for her brother-in-law, Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka, the victim of an early-morning shooting on Saturday.
TOPEKA, KS
Police: Van possibly linked to disappearance of Kansas man

Police are looking for information concerning a Chevrolet Express van they believe is connected to the disappearance of a Salina man. On Saturday, the Salina Police Department announced that it was investigating the disappearance of Nathan Philip Thompson, 44, of Salina, who hadn't been seen in approximately a week. Police noted that Thompson was being considered a missing endangered person.
SALINA, KS
2 identified after car, money stolen in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The 25-year-old man and the 27-year-old woman who law enforcement believe are responsible for thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods and a 2014 Lincoln MKX SUV have been identified by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron M. Griffith, 25, of Topeka, and Halie N. Clinton, 27, of Topeka, were both […]
TOPEKA, KS
