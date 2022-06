Those traveling Sheboygan streets over the next few days will want to know about several detours planned to accommodate work being done. The eastbound lane of North Avenue between North 27th and 28th Streets will be closed for a fire hydrant relocation between 8 a.m. and 12 noon on Wednesday, June 22nd. Residents will still have access and westbound traffic won’t be affected, however the eastbound flow will be detoured via 28th Street, Main Avenue, and 27th Street.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO