The first case of Monkeypox in Douglas County grabs the headlines this week, but the Covid-19 coronavirus threat remains, according to "Nebraska Medicine" infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Rupp, who says "it's not having as much impact because of the existing immunity to some degree, and also we have some anti-virals; the vaccines continue to blunt the major serious illness."

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO