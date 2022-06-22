ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bold NBA Draft predictions: Jaden Ivey in middle of biggest mistake

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kJ6H_0gIW5Gy300

After weeks of intrigue, rumors and hype, the 2022 NBA Draft is almost here.

While the first three picks are virtual givens, with Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero expected locks to be drafted by the Magic, Thunder and Rockets (in that order), the NBA Draft figures to be fascinating.

Before it gets here, The Post offers up five bold predictions for Thursday night at Barclays Center:

The Kings … keep the No. 4 pick

After all the talk of Sacramento moving down, the Kings end up staying at No. 4, passing on a myriad of trade offers. But this being such a mismanaged franchise, they don’t make the right move. They pass on the clear-cut best player there — Purdue guard Jaden Ivey — instead selecting Iowa wing Keegan Murray . This allows the Pistons to speed up their rebuild. Detroit takes Ivey at No. 5, pairing the blur of a guard with Cade Cunningham, the top pick in last year’s draft. Years later, when Ivey outperforms everyone ahead of him outside of Smith at No. 1, experts wonder how he ever fell to fifth. The Kings — that’s how.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcNWZ_0gIW5Gy300
Jaden Ivey during the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Getty Images
Trades aplenty

While the Kings don’t make a move, it’s still a busy night of transactions. One of the bigger moves has the Hawks trading up from No. 16 to No. 6. Atlanta sends forward John Collins to the Pacers and uses the selection on G League Ignite prospect Dyson Daniels, a long, defensively-minded guard that fits well with Trae Young. Oklahoma City makes multiple moves, stockpiling future draft picks as Sam Presti once again punts his forever rebuild further down the road. The Trail Blazers, wanting to bolster its roster to keep Damian Lillard happy, trade the No. 7 overall pick to the Pistons for forward Jerami Grant. Detroit becomes the big winner of the night, using the pick on stout two-way Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqxCk_0gIW5Gy300
(From left to right) Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero are expected to go in the top three of the 2022 NBA Draft.
NBAE via Getty Images
Santa Clara’s star’s rise

Jalen Williams, a former three-star recruit who wasn’t even ranked in the top 200 of his class, completes his magical rise by getting drafted in the lottery, No. 14 to the Cavaliers. It’s a remarkable story for a player who wasn’t even supposed to stay in the draft until a breakout performance at the combine, and now finds himself as part of the young core of one the most intriguing young rosters in the league. He becomes Santa Clara’s first draft pick since Steve Nash way back in 1996.

A draft for traditional big men

The NBA is now a 3-point shooting, stretch-forward league. Teams don’t value old school big men. This draft, though, will be different. Two traditional centers — Memphis’ Jalen Duren (No. 10 to the Wizards) and Duke’s Mark Williams (No. 13 to the Hornets). Arizona center Christian Koloko is picked by the Warriors at No. 28. The three have one thing in common: They are all elite rim-protectors, a skill that is needed, and in this draft, rewarded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMIhR_0gIW5Gy300
Mark Williams during the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
NCAA Photos via Getty Images
A big night for Duke

Mike Krzyzewski isn’t in attendance, but his fingerprints are all over this draft, with his final team producing five first-round picks, a school record that equals the most ever for one school, tying Kentucky in 2010. The big surprise is Trevor Keels finding his way into the backend of the first round, at No. 29 to the Grizzlies, following teammates Banchero (No. 3, Rockets), AJ Griffin (No. 11 Knicks), Williams (No. 13, Hornets) and Wendell Moore (No. 30, Nuggets). Coach K can take one last bow, this time from a distance.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […] The post Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rockets reportedly have to pay John Wall millions of dollars not to play for them again and fans were thrilled for him

John Wall’s career has been utter chaos since being traded from the Wizards. His contract situation has been one of the most perplexing we’ve ever seen in the NBA. Dude has only played 40 games in the last 3 seasons but has made hundreds of millions of dollars. He was shut down by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the 2020-21 season and, well, we haven’t seen him since.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks could be in danger of losing Bobby Portis to free agency

The Milwaukee Bucks will need to be ready for what could be a busy free agency window for them. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will obviously want to enter the new season with the best roster possible, and this could mean that they want to bring back their core group — the same one that led […] The post RUMOR: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks could be in danger of losing Bobby Portis to free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Chet Holmgren
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50. Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Timberwolves, Grizzlies and Bucks among several teams that have inquired about Cavs’ No. 14 pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers own the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, multiple teams have inquired about the Cavs’ first-round selection. “Several teams have inquired about Cleveland’s 14th overall pick, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, and Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Purdue#Ivey At No 5#Getty Images Trades#Hawks#Pacers#G League#Trae Yo
Yardbarker

Jabari Smith had tough reaction to being passed in draft

Jabari Smith entered Thursday’s NBA Draft as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Instead, he wound up going third. The former Auburn forward was pretty disappointed upon realizing that he wouldn’t be going in the top two picks. Take a look at his reaction after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Ewing’s Net Worth in 2022

Patrick Ewing is a retired basketball player and current head coach of the Georgetown University Hoyas. He is part of the NBA’s All-Time Greatest 75 Players list and is widely considered to be the greatest-ever player for the New York Knicks. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Patrick Ewing’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
The Spun

Look: NBA World Shocked By The Pistons Trade

The Detroit Pistons have traded star forward Jerami Grant to Portland in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick by way of Milwaukee, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroswki. Grant is coming off two of the best campaigns of his NBA career in Detroit, averaging 20.9 points per game over the last couple seasons.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
VolunteerCountry

Breaking: Kennedy Chandler Selected in 2022 NBA Draft

Former Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler has been selected 38th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Per a report NBA Insider Shams Charania for the Athletic, Chandler will be traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, meaning Chandler will play in his hometown of ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Debating case for Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith or Jaden Ivey as No. 1 prospect

We'll find out on Thursday night who the Orlando Magic value as the No. 1 pick as they select first overall for the first time since 2004 -- but there's far from a consensus view at the top of this draft among NBA front offices. And ditto for our team of experts. In our final top 100 rankings comprised of a consensus taken from rankings by CBS Sports experts Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander, David Cobb and myself, along with Adam Finkelstein and Travis Branham of 247Sports, there were four different players who earned votes at No. 1.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft live updates, results: Tracker, order, grades, trades, rumors as Magic eye Jabari Smith

After a wild 2021-22 season, it's time to shift our full attention to Thursday night's 2022 NBA Draft. A number of exciting prospects will headline the league's marquee offseason event, including Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Jabari Smith (Auburn), Paolo Banchero (Duke) and Jaden Ivey (Purdue). Who will be selected first overall remains anyone's guess, but those four players will all hear their names called early on by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
ORLANDO, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Caitlyn Newton, Purdue Boilermakers Star Jaden Ivey’s Girlfriend

Jaden Ivey had a late start in his collegiate basketball career at Purdue University. Nonetheless, he ranks among the most promising prospects for the NBA draft. That is also drawing attention to the Boilermakers star’s personal life. Jaden Ivey’s girlfriend, Caitlyn Newton, is as private on social media as her athletic beau. However, she is making her support for Ivey known and is ecstatic about his accomplishments. She knows how demanding a sports career can be with her own background as an athlete. We reveal more of that in this Caitlyn Newton wiki.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy