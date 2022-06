Low-Cost Health and Wellness Clinic for Pets of Seniors Age 60 Plus and Veterans of All Ages ono Friday, July 29 from 12:00 noon – 3:00 pm. Pet Health and Wellness Veterinary Clinic for Cats and Dogs, for seniors age 60 plus and Veterans of any age who own a dog or cat. This is a health and wellness checkup for your pet. You do not need to be a Danbury resident to participate. A cost of $40 includes a health and wellness check, heartworm testing and medication (for dogs), vaccinations, basic deworming. Optional care offered at an additional charge is ear infection treatment, microchipping, and nail clipping.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO