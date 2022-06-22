ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Condolences Continue to Come In on Henneman Passing

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 2 days ago

Area officials, police, and fire companies are expressing their condolences in the death of former State Trooper and Fire Marshal Martin Henneman. Bradford City Firefighters released a statement saying “Our thoughts and prayers are with Marty and his family. We worked closely with Marty over the years. May he Rest In...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

spectrumlocalnews.com

String of arsons in Wyoming County concern law enforcement

Investigators in Wyoming County are looking for the public's help to solve a string of arsons this month. "The community is on edge over this," said Wyoming County Sheriff Greg Rudolph. He says someone purposely set three fires over the course of 14 days in rural Wyoming County. Each happened...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Man wanted in Erie County for two years nabbed in TN

A New York man that was wanted here in Erie County has been nabbed in Tennessee after being on the lam for nearly two years. Howard Barco of Orchard Park, New York was awaiting his sentencing before Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender back on July 30, 2020 when he excused himself to use the restroom. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wordpress.com

Police Execute Search Warrant at 111 Lord St

On June 22, 2022, members of Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, Dunkirk Police Department Patrol and SRT, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT Team accompanied by several investigators, along with Jamestown Police Metro Drug Task Force, conducted a Search warrant at 111 Lord Street in the City of Dunkirk. Within the residence, officers located $1503.00 in US Currency, a loaded semiautomatic Bersa Thunder .380 pistol, 700 bindles containing approximately 72.2 grams of Fentanyl packaged for individual street level sale, 24.9 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 7.49 grams of crack cocaine also packaged for individual street level sale, along drug paraphernalia consisting of packaging and scales. Neither of the individuals located within the residence are capable of possessing a pistol in NYS.
DUNKIRK, NY
wesb.com

Kill Buck Man Charged in Olean Burglary

A Kill Buck man was arrested for burglary in Olean. According to the Olean Police, 28-year-old Kenneth L. Connors was arrested after a call about a man illegally entering a home on the 200 block of N. 4th Street around yesterday morning. An officer in the immediate area responded and allegedly found Conners inside the home attempting to steal property.
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

Turtlepoint Couple Receive Probation for Scam Attempt

A Turtlepoint couple have been sentenced to probation for attempting to scam a Philadelphia-area woman out of over $85,000. 61-year-old James Loveless and 67-year-old Catherine Loveless pled guilty in Schuylkill County Court to charges of criminal attempt to commit theft by unlawful taking; criminal attempt to commit theft by deception, conspiracy to commit theft, criminal attempt – theft, and two counts of criminal attempt of criminal use of communication facility.
TURTLEPOINT, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Wanted Man Arrested At Jamestown Convenience Store

JAMESTOWN – A wanted man is in police custody after he was arrested at a Jamestown convenience store on Wednesday night. Jamestown Police report officers responded to the 7-Eleven on N. Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, 19-year-old Xavier Ramos was identified at the scene and it was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Obituary: Martin Henneman

Martin K. “Marty” Henneman, 54, of Bradford, passed away Sunday (June 19, 2022). Born July 21, 1967, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Robert W. Henneman and Mary Lou Grube Henneman, who survives him in Wellsboro. Marty was a 1985 graduate of Wellsboro High School....
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Man Charged in Altercation

A Mayville man is facing charges after an investigation into an altercation that took place Wednesday evening at an address in Mayville. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 PM and discovered that 39-year-old Benjamin Preston allegedly punched another person and prevented that person from calling emergency services. A warrant was issued Thursday for Preston's arrest, and he was picked up a short time later. He was brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree harassment and 4th-degree criminal mischief. He will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
MAYVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man indicted for selling drugs that caused serious bodily injury

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Jamestown man with narcotics conspiracy, using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, and distribution of controlled substances causing serious bodily injury. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross says the charges against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Firefighters battle apartment fire in Corry

Firefighters have knocked down a fire in Corry on Wednesday evening. Calls went out around 8:25 p.m. for an apartment fire at 12 East Airport Road. According to reports from the scene, firefighters arrived to find a smoke filled apartment with heavy smoke in the hallway. The fire did not spread to any other building […]
CORRY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Several Hurt In Northern Chautauqua County Crash

WESTFEILD – Several people were hurt following a crash in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on Route 5 near Eight Street in the Town of Westfield on Tuesday. Following an investigation, deputies said 21-year-old Bisitt Welday was headed east when she...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnynewsnow.com

Police Provide Update In Serious Motorcycle Crash That Snarled Traffic

LAKEWOOD – Police are providing an update on a serious motorcycle crash that snarled up traffic along a busy stretch of roadway in Lakewood last weekend. On Saturday at around 11:30 a.m., Lakewood-Busti Police Department and Lakewood Fire Department responded to a car vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of E. Fairmount Ave and Fairdale Ave. near the Walmart.
LAKEWOOD, NY
nyspnews.com

Leandra's Law arrest in Gerry

On June 19th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Minerva Torres, 26, of Jamestown, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs – Leandra’s Law. Torres was pulled over on Route 60 in Gerry for traffic violations and after failing several SFSTs, Torres was placed under arrest. Torres was transported to SP Jamestown where she was evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert and determined to be impaired by drugs. Torres provided a blood sample at UPMC Chautauqua and was then transported back to SP Jamestown where she was processed, issued tickets and released. Torres is scheduled to appear in the town of Gerry Court next month. The four children that were in Torres’ vehicle at the time of the traffic stop had been turned over to a third party.
GERRY, NY
wesb.com

Two Area Cadets Graduate from Police Academy

Two area residents have graduated from the Police Academy and will soon be joining the force. Chief Mike Ward attended the ceremony at MercyHurst University Act 120 Police Academy, when cadets Tyler Blair and Shawn LaBadie were among those graduating from the academy, and handed the two cadets their certificates.
BRADFORD, PA
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Attempting to Illegally Purchase Firearm Due in Court Today

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who reportedly attempted to illegally purchase a firearm in Tionesta is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 42-year-old Michael Lynn Strohl, of Jackson Center, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, with Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller presiding.
FOREST COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

