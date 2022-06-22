ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minerva Teichert: A pioneer in painting

By Hanna Seariac
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
Early in her career, Minerva Teichert studied drawing and portraiture under Robert Henri in New York City. As she completed her training, Henri asked her if any artist had told “the great Mormon story.” Teichert said, “Not to suit me.”. Henri paused and said, “That’s your...

