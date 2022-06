BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heat advisories are in place across the Brazos Valley for the following counties:. High pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern as we head into the weekend, keeping high temperatures well above average. And yet, it feels much hotter than it actually is outside. Gulf moisture in the air pushes the heat index temperatures up to 108° throughout the weekend, with actual temperatures sitting around 102°.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO