Public Health

COVID did not affect stroke patient care quality or outcomes in US's largest healthcare system

By Regenstrief Institute
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of the first studies to investigate the overall quality of care and outcomes of stroke care for non-COVID-19 hospitalized patients during the pandemic from a national U.S. perspective, researchers from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Regenstrief Institute and Monash University assessed patients with strokes and transient ischemic...

medicalxpress.com

Related
MedicalXpress

Five ways the pandemic has affected routine medical care

Since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID has infected at least a third of the U.K. population and is estimated to have factored in the deaths of almost 200,000 people in the U.K. But critically, COVID has also had a devastating impact on our health care systems. While this was expected, new evidence is beginning to reveal the scope of the issue—in particular the effects for people living with long-term health conditions.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

COVID vaccines are safe for patients with cardiovascular disease

COVID-19 vaccination is not associated with an increased risk of heart attack or stroke in patients with established cardiovascular disease, according to a large study published today in Cardiovascular Research. "Our study showed that pre-existing cardiovascular disease should not prevent people from getting vaccinated against COVID-19," said study author Dr....
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 viral load in lungs supports prognosis in severely ill patients

The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can infect various body tissues. While the detection of the virus in the nasopharynx is established as a diagnostic method, the amount of virus found there does not allow a prognosis of the course of the disease. In a recent study, a research team from the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research (HZI) in cooperation with the University of Rijeka, Croatia, investigated the correlation between the viral load in different tissues and the mortality of patients with a severe course of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Ischemic Stroke#Health Care#Health System#Regenstrief Institute#Monash University#Statin
heart.org

Some blood pressure medicine may decrease the aneurysm rupture risk for people with high blood pressure

A new study has found that RAAS inhibitors, a class of blood pressure-lowering medicine, may be better at reducing the risk of brain aneurysm rupture. People with a brain aneurysm – a weakened area of a blood vessel – who were being treated for high blood pressure with medication from the class of drugs called RAAS inhibitors had a significantly lower risk of a ruptured aneurysm compared to those who took other blood pressure medications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Does shingles increase a person's risk of dementia?

Shingles, a viral infection caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus, results in a painful blistering rash along one side of the body or face from nerve inflammation. There has been scientific speculation that such inflammation may increase a person's risk of dementia. However, a new study has found that shingles is not associated with an increased risk of dementia. The study is published in the June 8, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Metformin Helps Prevent Diabetes But Not Cardiovascular Events

Taking metformin helps prevent prediabetes from progressing to diabetes but doesn’t reduce the long-term risk for major cardiovascular events like a stroke or heart attack, according to a new research article published in the journal Circulation. Prediabetes — elevated blood glucose that doesn’t reach the threshold for diabetes —...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
MedicalXpress

How low testosterone can affect men's health

Millions of men live with a testosterone deficiency. If left unchecked, this treatable condition may contribute to serious health problems like osteoporosis and lowered red blood cell production. During National Men's Health Week, June 13–19, Dr. Gregory Broderick, a Mayo Clinic urologist, encourages men with symptoms of low testosterone to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Young adults with higher exposure to household air pollution show worse lung function

A new study led by researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) has evaluated the link between air pollution and lung function of young adults who had recently attained their expected maximum lung function. The study, published in Environment International, found that participants with higher exposure to ambient and household air pollution had worse results in lung function tests.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Does glaucoma affect cognitive function?

Previous studies have looked for links between glaucoma—a neurodegenerative disorder that's the leading cause of irreversible blindness—and cognitive function, but they've generated mixed results. Findings from a large study recently published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society suggest that any association may be small or absent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Most common allergies not linked to rheumatoid arthritis

Most common allergies are not associated with the risk for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), but some allergic conditions, including animal dander allergy and atopic dermatitis, are associated with increased RA risk, according to a study recently published in RMD Open. Vanessa L. Kronzer, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota,...
ROCHESTER, MN
MedicalXpress

'Structural racism' cited in study of breast-biopsy delays

Black and Asian women are more likely than white women to experience significant delays in getting breast biopsies after a mammogram identifies an abnormality. Moreover, those delays appear to be influenced by screening site-specific factors that may stem from structural racism, according to research published today in JAMA Oncology. "Even...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds children spread COVID-19 easier and that lockdowns worked

Using high quality COVID-19 transmission data from a northern Chinese city, two University at Albany researchers concluded that young people were most responsible for an increase in direct and secondary infections, and also determined that county-wide lockdowns proved effective in stemming the spread of the virus. The research study, led...
ALBANY, NY
Healthline

Having Type 2 Diabetes and Heart Disease Doubles the Risk of Dementia

Cardiometabolic conditions include heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Researchers say having more than one of these conditions at the same time can double the risk of developing dementia. Experts say the new research reemphasizes the need for older adults to have a healthy diet and exercise regularly. A. sheds...
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Outcome of post-traumatic acute respiratory distress syndrome in young patients requiring extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)

We aimed to evaluate the outcomes of post-traumatic acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in young patients with and without Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support. A retrospective analysis was conducted for trauma patients who developed ARDS at a level I trauma facility between 2014 and 2020. Data were analyzed and compared between ECMO and non-ECMO group. We identified 85 patients with ARDS (22 patients had ECMO support and 63 matched patients managed by the conventional mechanical ventilation; 1:3 matching ratio). The two groups were comparable for age, sex, injury severity score, abbreviated injury score, shock index, SOFA score, and head injury. Kaplan Meier survival analysis showed that the survival in the ECMO group was initially close to that of the non-ECMO, however, during follow-up, the survival rate was better in the ECMO group, but did not reach statistical significance (Log-rank, p"‰="‰0.43 and Tarone-Ware, p"‰="‰0.37). Multivariable logistic regression analysis showed that acute kidney injury (AKI) (Odds ratio 13.03; 95% CI 3.17"“53.54) and brain edema (Odds ratio 4.80; 95% CI 1.10"“21.03) were independent predictors of mortality. Sub-analysis showed that in patients with severe Murray Lung Injury (MLI) scores, non-ECMO group had higher mortality than the ECMO group (100% vs 36.8%, p"‰="‰0.004). Although ARDS is uncommon in young trauma patients, it has a high mortality. ECMO therapy was used in a quarter of ARDS cases. AKI and brain edema were the predictors of mortality among ARDS patients. ECMO use did not worsen the outcome in trauma patients; however, the survival was better in those who had severe MLI and ECMO support. Further prospective study is needed to define the appropriate selection criteria for the use of ECMO to optimize the outcomes in trauma patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

When RAT-testing for COVID, should you also swab your throat?

We're now pretty used to swabbing our nose to test for COVID when we have a scratchy throat or new cough. But should we also be using our rapid antigen test (RAT) to swab our throat, as some social media sources suggest?. As people with an omicron infection often get...
PUBLIC HEALTH

