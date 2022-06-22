ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Life Sentence for Boy Who Raped, Murdered Aunt Violates Constitution: Court

By Darragh Roche
 2 days ago
Riley Conner committed the crimes when he was 15 years old and later entered a plea deal with the...

Comments / 26

jerry j
2d ago

that is why crime is so high it is no punishment he took a life he knew what he was doing and prisons today are not prisons their short-term hotels with short-term residence

Reply(9)
36
Cynthia Rusk
2d ago

Where do u think he should b? He deserves to blocked up before he does it to someone else. He knew he was wrong that’s why he hid her body

Reply(3)
12
R Mcann
2d ago

Don't care what his age was....Violent Monsters all need to go....

Reply
32
Comments / 0

