The vast majority of international trade occurs over the waves of the massive oceans. In fact, about 90% of goods are shipped on the ocean at some point before moving on to the rails and roads. However, that transition between the water and land requires a careful handoff at places called ports. Although the intricacies of trade may seem immaterial to people as they navigate their lives, the constant work performed at ports allows us to maintain our standard of living in the United States. That’s why we’re going to look at the 10 largest ports in the U.S., show you where they’re located, and tell you why each of them is so significant.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO