Welcome, river cruisers!

Chester, IL

Du Quoin Evening Call
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe luxury cruise ship American Melody, part of the American Cruise...

www.duquoin.com

FOX2Now

Where people in St. Louis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Louis between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Y101

See Inside a Trippy 1967 Camper Next to Missouri’s 12 Mile Creek

Were you around in 1967? I found a camper that was. It's an Airstream that sits next to Missouri's 12 Mile Creek near Fredericktown and you really can stay in it. This groovy, trippy (feel free to insert your favorite 1967 word here) camper is one of the most unique Airbnb's you'll find in Missouri. It's a true throwback hosted by Misty. Here are some pics of what luxury camping was (kinda) like 55 years ago.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Street Machine Nationals roll into Du Quoin

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s a weekend of hot rods and cool rides in Du Quoin. The Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals is back at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds with dozens of vehicles lined up for enthusiasts to enjoy. The event continues Saturday, June 25 at 9...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Things To Do In St. Louis During The Weekend, June 24 to June 26

The last weekend of June is here, and it's as busy as the rest of them were. It's the last chance to celebrate Pride Month (although we here at the RFT celebrate Pride year round) and if you've worn out your rainbow flag for the month, there are other commemorations to attend, like the Fiesta in Florissant. Or maybe you just want to chill out, which is totally cool, too — we'd suggest the Summer Vibez concert in that case. If your weekend plans are already full, head over to our weekday picks and find something to do then instead:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Small earthquake rattles southwest Illinois

ELLIS GROVE, Ill. – There was a small earthquake southeast of St. Louis Friday night. The USGS reports a 2.2 magnitude quake occurred about four miles east of Ellis Grove, Illinois at around 7:50 pm. The depth was around 6.5 miles. The earthquake happened in the Illinois Basin of...
ELLIS GROVE, IL
KFVS12

Black bears reported throughout the Heartland

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Black bears have been spotted across the Heartland. Jeremy Baker, a Bollinger County resident, got a notification from one of his outdoor cameras detecting movement on his property. He was startled when he opened his phone and saw photo of a bear standing in his backyard.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Leaders gathered in Cairo for updates on the Alexander-Cairo port project

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) -Illinois state leaders gathered at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers with an update on the Alexander-Cairo port project. It’s a project those in Alexander county and southern Illinois have been waiting on for some time. “Everyone of us up here, democrat and republican,...
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Multiple bears spotted in the Heartland

If you're interested in a career in public service, the City of Cape Girardeau could be looking for you. The City will hold a job fair tomorrow at the Osage Center. A major delivery corporation is preparing to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in Southern Illinois.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KSDK

2 women carjacked in St. Louis

A carjacking in north St. Louis left two women without a way home to Milwaukee. It happened at around midnight Thursday at Blair Avenue and Monroe Street.
kbsi23.com

Plans in place to replace Chester Bridge

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – For 80 years, the Chester Bridge has connected Chester, Ill., and Perryville, Mo. But the time has come to replace it. Replacing the bridge will take years, but Project Director Brian Okenfuss said it is a necessary undertaking. “The Chester Bridge has been in poor...
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Gas Prices Drop For The Fourth

(Farmington) Gas prices are dropping a little bit at Missouri pumps but drivers are still facing the most expensive Fourth of July holiday. Triple-A-Missouri reports the state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is four-dollars, 64-cents. That price is down four cents from last week but...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Small earthquake reported in Randolph County, Ill.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was reported in Randolph County Friday night, June 24. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 7:50 p.m. approximately 3.9 miles east of Ellis Grove. The epicenter is directly north of Chester, approximately 5.5 miles. At this time, no...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Man shot in North City Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the Mark Twain neighborhood of North City Saturday morning, police tell News 4. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Euclid just before 11:30 a.m. The victim was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Homicide...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

