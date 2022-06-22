ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Ironman 70.3 Coeur d'Alene impacting city roads this weekend

By Jenny Power KHQ Local News
KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOUER d' ALENE, Idaho - Right now, we are just a few days away from Ironman 70.3 Coeur d'Alene that could impact your weekend commute. Roads in Coeur d'Alene will shut down for the bike course...

www.khq.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Power outages in Post Falls, Hayden Lake

Power outages in the Post Falls and Hayden Lake area are currently affecting 700 customers, Avista has reported. Residents near Poleline Avenue and Idaho Street reported hearing an explosion early in the afternoon. Many sites should have power restored by 7:30 p.m. For updates and to report an outage, contact...
POST FALLS, ID
nomadlawyer.org

Spokane Valley : Top 6 Places to Visit in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley is a bordering city, Spokane, and Liberty Lake. It is commonly referred to as the valley by Spokane residents and those living nearby Coeur d’Alene. Its name is derived from the Spokane River valley, which is where it is situated. Spokane Valley Heritage Museum is a museum...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
inlander.com

The new Goat Lounge offers small plates and cocktails in Coeur d'Alene

Craft cocktail options in North Idaho are somewhat limited to full-service restaurants or raucous bars, making The Goat Lounge an ideal new spot for small plates and an adult beverage in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Owned by the neighboring Moose Lounge, at 401 Sherman Ave., (speaking of raucous bars), the Goat is located at 108 N. Fourth St. in the former Sweet Peaks Ice Cream location. The ice cream parlor's counter has been converted to a handsome, L-shaped bar area with access to both indoor seating and outdoor seating via a large sliding glass window.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Idaho State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
City
Mullan, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Sports
KHQ Right Now

Ironman 70.3 brings in participants from 14 different countries

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - There are just three more days until Ironman 70.3 in Downtown Coeur d’Alene. Thousands of people are arriving tonight, checking out the courses, and preparing for the journey ahead. “This year we have almost all 50 states represented and we actually have 14 countries...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Downtown Spokane roads to close Friday night ahead of Hoopfest

SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now preparation is underway for Hoopfest 2022 which will include closing down 45 blocks of downtown Spokane for the weekend. Crews will start setting up for Hoopfest Friday night at 7 p.m. Vehicles are asked to be cleared from these areas by Friday at 6 p.m. otherwise they will be towed.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho Capital Sun

As phosphorus levels rise in Coeur d’Alene Lake, new plan invests $20M for water quality efforts

As phosphorus and lead levels in Coeur d’Alene Lake increase at a quicker pace, Idaho Gov. Brad Little is directing millions of dollars to research and efforts that will inform decisions about the health of the lake and surrounding communities. The post As phosphorus levels rise in Coeur d’Alene Lake, new plan invests $20M for water quality efforts appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coeur#Ironman 70 3#95 South#Couer D Alene
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Challenge Air Fly Day returns to Felts Field for second year

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Challenge Air Fly Day is coming back to Spokane for a second year of providing the gift of flight to children with special needs. The event, previously held on the west side of Washington, came to Felts Field last year in an attempt to change the perception of children with special needs in eastern and central Washington, Idaho and Montana.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho housing market won't see values drop

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer Smock said she and her team at Windermere/Coeur d’Alene Realty are often asked the same questions these days:. While she said she can’t answer those questions with absolute certainty, she did offer this:. “We're not going to see values plummet,” she said....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Sandpoint Reader

County enacts 500-foot no wake zones

Bonner County commissioners voted unanimously June 21 to declare a local disaster emergency regarding possible flooding, effectively extending no wake zones on all county waterways to 500 feet. The emergency stems from snow melt, warming temperatures and rain leading to “forecasted flooding” posing a “threat to life and property” in...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County gears up for $2.8M bridge project

(The Center Square) - Spokane County has selected N.A. Degerstrom, Inc., as the lead contractor for a $2.8 million bridge replacement project. Commissioners Al French, Mary Kuney and Josh Kerns chose Degerstrom after advertising for a contractor in early May. Bidding for the project was open for four weeks. Degerstrom...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Sandpoint Reader

‘This isn’t the way we do business here’

A few months after Florida-based investor Jim Gissy purchased the Cedar Street Bridge in late 2018, it was hailed as “a new golden age” for the iconic retail space over Sand Creek. That renaissance continued — even weathering the COVID-19 pandemic — with the bridge consistently attracting new tenants and patrons. In recent years, it seemed like the Cedar Street Bridge had recaptured its central place in the downtown retail landscape after more than a decade during which it functioned primarily as a picturesque backdrop for photos of the Sandpoint waterfront.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Oldest Restaurant is Not in Boise

If you're looking for something to do this summer while discovering a hidden gem of Idaho, then it's time to drive to Coeur d'Alene. There's a restaurant that serves barbecue but is the oldest in the state. The Snake Pit has served great food and a unique indoor atmosphere for over 130 years.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

'Small town' feel? Yes, but Police Chief says Boise has to be prepared for ‘big city’ challenges

In the early afternoon of June 11, a person wishing to remain anonymous called Coeur d’Alene police to say dozens of men had been loading up into a U-Haul in a hotel parking lot, like “a little army.” Before the day was over, news organizations across the nation detailed the arrests of 31 men, each charged with conspiracy to riot at a Coeur d’Alene Pride rally.
BOISE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Sprague closed at Freya due to hazmat situation

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews have shut down Sprague Avenue at Freya Street for a reported hazmat situation at the Haskins Steel building. Crews say vapor is leaking from the building. People inside the building have been evacuated, and people in the area north to the railroad tracks and south to...
SPRAGUE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane considers adding employees to specifically deal with abandoned cars

SPOKANE, Wash.– The city of Spokane is considering adding two employees to specifically deal with abandoned cars on the streets. “I feel like people think that this is a good area to abandon their stolen vehicles, and it’s going to bring the crime rate up in the area,” said Michael Stamps, a concerned resident about abandoned vehicles. Stamps, who lives...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

18-story condominium coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - An 18-story condominium is coming to downtown Coeur d’Alene in the next two years. The Coeur d’Alene Design Review Committee recently voted unanimously to approve the building. “We’re excited about it. It’s going to be a great project and we look at it as...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy