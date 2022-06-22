Ironman 70.3 Coeur d'Alene impacting city roads this weekend

Craft cocktail options in North Idaho are somewhat limited to full-service restaurants or raucous bars, making The Goat Lounge an ideal new spot for small plates and an adult beverage in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Owned by the neighboring Moose Lounge, at 401 Sherman Ave., (speaking of raucous bars), the Goat is located at 108 N. Fourth St. in the former Sweet Peaks Ice Cream location. The ice cream parlor's counter has been converted to a handsome, L-shaped bar area with access to both indoor seating and outdoor seating via a large sliding glass window.
