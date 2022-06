NASHVILLE, TN — Traditional gospel, which was the musical foundation for the sound that later became soul, doesn’t get much of the spotlight these days as the larger ensembles and contemporary ensembles are now most dominant in religious music circle. But fans of vintage, down-home gospel will be thrilled by what they see and hear in the new documentary “Stay Prayed Up,” which will be available on digital platforms next Tuesday and is currently being shown in some theaters.

