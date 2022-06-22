Noah Thompson set to perform at Eastern Ky. festival

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Noah Thompson is a Louisa, Kentucky native who made national headlines when he won Season 20 of American Idol. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience and his plans for the future.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noah Thompson's becoming a household name. At just 20-years-old, the Kentucky native has climbed to success with his signature raspy voice that mixes both pop and country. The American Idol winner was in Louisville Tuesday, one of the few trips he's taken since gaining the title.
Sherry Leigh (Meade) Preece, 62, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Sherry was born October 24, 1959 in Louisa, KY to Donald and Rosalyn (Wallace) Meade. Sherry was preceded in death by her son Marcus Todd Booth.
Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bath; Bell; Boyd; Boyle; Breathitt; Carter; Casey; Clark; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Garrard; Greenup; Harlan; Jackson; Jessamine; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lawrence; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Lincoln; Madison; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Washington; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BATH BELL BOYD BOYLE BREATHITT CARTER CASEY CLARK CLAY ELLIOTT ESTILL FLEMING FLOYD GARRARD GREENUP HARLAN JACKSON JESSAMINE JOHNSON KNOTT KNOX LAUREL LAWRENCE LEE LESLIE LETCHER LINCOLN MADISON MAGOFFIN MARTIN MCCREARY MENIFEE MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN OWSLEY PERRY PIKE POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE ROWAN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY WOLFE
Natasha N. Marcum, 37, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022. Tash was born February 23, 1985 in Ashland, KY to Edith Coffey. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Estil Bowen, Sr. Tash was a loving mother. She enjoyed drawing...
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The 15th Region may have found a permanent home for their baseball and softball tournaments. According to Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton, the baseball and softball fields at Stonecrest Golf Course will have their infields turfed. With the move, the city hopes to make the complex a permanent home for the 15th Region baseball and softball tournaments.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Marshall University icon passed away on Tuesday. Dave Wellman, Marshall Class of 1975 and member of its W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications (SOJMC) Hall of Fame died following a recent illness. Wellman was 69 years old and retired from Marshall in 2018, following a Parkinson’s diagnosis, a university spokesperson said.
After all of these years, we now have confirmation that Billy Bob STILL loves Charlene. In 1993, the world was first introduced to "John Deere Green". Not the color or the tractor, but the hit country song by the late Joe Diffie. If you don't know the song by now, you have been living under a rock for nearly thirty years. Here's a quick refresher on the song:
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A memorial service is set for Saturday afternoon for aviation legend Benny Mallory. Mallory, owner of the Mallory Airport in South Charleston, died this week at the age of 91. However, his legacy in the world of flight will live on in the many he trained and inspired.
LOUISA — Lawrence County head coach Kenny Horn has been named the Kentucky Prep Softball Region 15 Coach of the Year. Horn guided Lawrence County to a 29-7 record in the 2022 high school softball season. Under the direction of Horn, Lawrence County captured the 2022 58th District title and reached the semifinals of the 15th Region Softball Tournament in May.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Pikeville. This will add a modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to customers. The office is located at 126 Trivette Drive. It is open Monday through Friday from 8...
LONDON, KY (June 23, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that the deceased occupant involved in the fatal crash on KY 1394 on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 is identified as: Jodie Bennett age 18 of London. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. LONDON, KY (June 22, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff...
ONA, WV (WOWK) — Locals are getting ready for one of the biggest fan events of the season, racing and fireworks at the Ona Speedway on Friday and Saturday. Friday, June 24 The two-day event kicks off on Friday with a four-division racing program and the annual JR’s Frame and Body Fireworks Extravaganza. The four-division […]
UPDATE: LONDON, KY (June 23, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that the deceased occupant involved in the fatal crash on KY 1394 on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 is identified as: Jodie Bennett age 18 of London. LONDON, KY (June 22, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John...
The Ironton Tuesday Summer Concert Series has kicked off its 10th year at the Farmers Market Square and has announced the next two June concerts with local favorites. On June 21, Render the Hearts will perform and Rob McNurlin will perform on June 28. The free two-hour outdoor concerts start...
Proposal for new Quarter horse track in Ashland, Ky. Revolutionary Racing, which revived Thoroughbred racing at Virginia’s Colonial Downs in 2019, is proposing to build a Quarter horse track and historical Horse Racing casino in the eastern Kentucky city of Ashland in Boyd County. Larry Lucas, chairman of Revolutionary...
BREATHITT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - There was a shooting Friday afternoon involving the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office in the Vancleave community of Breathitt County. Trooper Gayheart of the Kentucky State Police Hazard Post was able to confirm that no officers were injured in the shooting. According to officials, the...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Matt Ashworth bought his aunt’s home in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue a year ago, he was ready to bring it new life. “I grew up in this house, this is a family house that my whole entire family grew up in,” he said Wednesday. “It has a special place in my family’s heart. and we want to keep it in the family if possible.”
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Nancy Gay Ritchie worked in downtown Pikeville long before innovation cut through the coal town. “When we first opened this up, the train ran through down there,” Ritchie said. “The dishes on the wall, when the train would go through, they’d shake. You could hear them.”
Comments / 2