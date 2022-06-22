Wakulla County awarded $1.27 million from the FDEP

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners voted on Monday, June 20, to accept a $1.27 grant awarded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to harden lift stations in the coastal Panacea community.

Funded through FDEP's Resilient Florida Program, the grant serves as an agreement for electrical panels to be adjusted on three lift stations. Specifically, the panels will be waterproofed and elevated. Critical components will also be replaced.

The three sites are located at 84 Taylor St., 3870 Coastal Highway and 218 Otter Lake Rd.

Back in October 2021, the Wakulla County Intergovernmental Affairs Department applied for the Resilient Florida Program funding. The FDEP Resilient Florida Program serves to prepare communities for climate change impacts, such as flooding.

For more information, contact Kinsey Miller, Public Information Officer, at (850) 926-0919.